NFR sets up at Thomas & Mack Center — VIDEO

Timelapse of Thomas & Mack Center's transformation for NFR
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 4:21 pm
 
Lisa Lockhart, of Oelrichs, S.D., competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the Na ...
Lisa Lockhart, of Oelrichs, S.D., competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Laying down dirt across the Thomas & Mack Center over a foot thick for the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is no easy task.

But this isn’t T&M’s first rodeo. (Get it?)

Over 2,000 tons of dirt is used to fill the arena and the outside stalls, which are used for more than 700 animals.

Setting up for the rodeo took about five days this year, beginning after UNLV’s basketball game on Nov. 26., according to an NFR news release.

This year’s rodeo payout is stacked as high as its dirt, with $10.9 million to be awarded to the best of its 120 competitors.

Over 100,000 people are also expected to fill T&M over the 10-day event. Last year, the rodeo saw 169,539 people in total.

To see all of the Review-Journal’s NFR coverage, visit reviewjournal.com/sports/rodeo/national-finals-rodeo.

