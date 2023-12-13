47°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR to host private performance for UNLV students, staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2023 - 9:19 pm
 
Keenan Hayes rides Lil Red Hawk during round one of bareback riding during NFR in the Thomas &a ...
Keenan Hayes rides Lil Red Hawk during round one of bareback riding during NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV students, faculty, staff and their families are invited to an exclusive National Finals Rodeo performance following the deadly shooting at the university last week that left three professors dead.

The closed session performance will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center, UNLV said in a news release.

To get into the event, you must show a UNLV student or employee ID, and arrive with your family. Employees will not need to request leave to attend the performance, UNLV said.

UNLV said there is no assigned seating at the event.

“Our sincere thanks to the NFR, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Las Vegas Events, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for their support of UNLV and our community during this difficult time,” UNLV said in the release.

THE LATEST
Zeke Thurston takes first place in Saddle Bronc Riding during day 5 action of the NFR at the Th ...
NFR 2023: Day 5 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 5th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Check out the action here.

Blane Cox ropes the calf during tie down roping during day three of the National Finals Rodeo a ...
Connections help Blane Cox get back on track
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

After a seven-year wait, the veteran has returned to Las Vegas, following his 10th-place finish in the regular season. Getting back took a lot of determination and some world traveling.

 
NFR Live with team roper Erich Rogers
RJ

Twelve-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Erich Rogers joins us for Day 5 of NFR 445.

Jayco Roper holds on to his horse as he is bucked while competing in bareback riding on day fou ...
NFR 2023: Day 4 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 4th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday night. Check out the action here.

Marley Holland, middle, celebrates with Wrangler NFR barrel racers Stevi Hillman, left, and Jor ...
Children treated like champions at Golden Circle event
By Susan Kanode Special / RJ

Twenty children, 67 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo athletes, many volunteers and sponsors. Add them all up, and you get memories that will last a lifetime at the Golden Circle of Champions.

A hearty group of Wrangler NFR viewing party/after-party goers soaks in the vibe at the South P ...
NFR viewing parties continue to boom
By Patrick Everson Special / RJ

Over the course of 10 nights at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, about 180,000 fans attend in person. But easily double that number of people arrive in town each December for the Super Bowl of Rodeo.

