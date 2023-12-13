NFR to host private performance for UNLV students, staff

The National Finals Rodeo is hosting a closed session performance for UNLV staff, students and their families following the shooting on campus on Dec. 6.

Keenan Hayes rides Lil Red Hawk during round one of bareback riding during NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV students, faculty, staff and their families are invited to an exclusive National Finals Rodeo performance following the deadly shooting at the university last week that left three professors dead.

The closed session performance will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center, UNLV said in a news release.

To get into the event, you must show a UNLV student or employee ID, and arrive with your family. Employees will not need to request leave to attend the performance, UNLV said.

UNLV said there is no assigned seating at the event.

“Our sincere thanks to the NFR, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Las Vegas Events, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for their support of UNLV and our community during this difficult time,” UNLV said in the release.