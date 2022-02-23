51°F
NFR to offer record payout this year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2022 - 1:25 pm
 
Competitors gather in the arena as the fans applaud at the start of the opening night of Wrangl ...
Competitors gather in the arena as the fans applaud at the start of the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This year’s National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center will pay out a record $14.1 million.

Of that amount, $10.9 million is the competition payout, also a new high. The other $3.27 million is the pay to the contractors who supply the stock, such as the bulls, bucking horses, steers and calves.

The competition payout includes $9.7 million in competition prize money and $1.2 million guaranteed prize money for qualifying for the NFR.

Last year’s total purse was $10.26 million.

The NFR is scheduled for Dec. 1 to 10.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

