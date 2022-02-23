NFR to offer record payout this year

The National Finals Rodeo is scheduled for Dec. 1 to 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Competitors gather in the arena as the fans applaud at the start of the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This year’s National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center will pay out a record $14.1 million.

Of that amount, $10.9 million is the competition payout, also a new high. The other $3.27 million is the pay to the contractors who supply the stock, such as the bulls, bucking horses, steers and calves.

The competition payout includes $9.7 million in competition prize money and $1.2 million guaranteed prize money for qualifying for the NFR.

Last year’s total purse was $10.26 million.

The NFR is scheduled for Dec. 1 to 10.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.