NFR to offer record payout this year
The National Finals Rodeo is scheduled for Dec. 1 to 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
This year’s National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center will pay out a record $14.1 million.
Of that amount, $10.9 million is the competition payout, also a new high. The other $3.27 million is the pay to the contractors who supply the stock, such as the bulls, bucking horses, steers and calves.
The competition payout includes $9.7 million in competition prize money and $1.2 million guaranteed prize money for qualifying for the NFR.
Last year’s total purse was $10.26 million.
The NFR is scheduled for Dec. 1 to 10.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.