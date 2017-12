Special needs children got the chance to experience the world of rodeo with National Finals Rodeo contestants, announcers, personnel and Miss Rodeo America at The Exceptional Rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday.

Contestants tip their hats to the audience as special needs children experience the world of rodeo with Wrangler NFR contestants, announcers, personnel and even Miss Rodeo America at The Exceptional Rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

Special needs children experience the world of rodeo with Wrangler NFR contestants, announcers, personnel and even Miss Rodeo America at The Exceptional Rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. From left, Alexis Bloomer, Miss Rodeo For a Reason Hayleigh Lansford and 2017 CBR World Champion Sage Kimzey pose for a photo on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

Eric Sanchez, center, is presented his trophy by 2017 CBR World Champion Sage Kimzey, left, and Alexis Bloomer as special needs children experience the world of rodeo with Wrangler NFR contestants, announcers, personnel and even Miss Rodeo America at The Exceptional Rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

Champion Steer Wrestler Tyler Waguespack takes on challengers as special needs children experience the world of rodeo with Wrangler NFR contestants, announcers, personnel and even Miss Rodeo America at The Exceptional Rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

The current Miss Rodeo America Lisa Lageschaar helps with steer roping as special needs children experience the world of rodeo with Wrangler NFR contestants, announcers, personnel and even Miss Rodeo America at The Exceptional Rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

Nadia Wiggins makes his 8 seconds on her bareback ride as special needs children experience the world of rodeo with Wrangler NFR contestants, announcers, personnel and even Miss Rodeo America at The Exceptional Rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

Dave Nielson makes his 8 seconds on his saddle bronc ride as special needs children experience the world of rodeo with Wrangler NFR contestants, announcers, personnel and even Miss Rodeo America at The Exceptional Rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

Kiley Timberman takes on the responsibilities of the bull fighter as special needs children experience the world of rodeo with Wrangler NFR contestants, announcers, personnel and even Miss Rodeo America at The Exceptional Rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

