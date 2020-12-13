No drama at NFR as Stetson Wright repeats all-around title

The National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, crowned their winners Saturday night after the 10th and final go-round.

Stetson Wright won his second all-around Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association title in a row. He competed at the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. Photo courtesy of the PRCA.

The only question heading into Saturday’s 10th and final night of the National Finals Rodeo was the final total.

Stetson Wright had clinched the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association all-around championship Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, making what often is a dramatic final round a mere formality.

This was his second all-around title in a row.

Your 2020 All-Around World Champion. Congratulations, Stetson Wright! pic.twitter.com/wXccjDXyma — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) December 12, 2020

“I have no words for it other than I’m happy to do it again,” Wright said Friday. “I expected it from myself, but I didn’t want to say anything until it was final. I wanted to keep on keeping on, so this just makes me happy. I worked hard at this all year. It was a tough year and a tougher year than it was last year.

“To get it this year means a lot, and winning it again makes me feel good because everybody might say that the first one was off pure luck, but how many times can you be so lucky.”

Wright, from Milford, Utah, won $337,725.22. Runner-up Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas, totaled $179,411.58.

Bareback riding

Kaycee Feild won four consecutive world titles from 2011 to 2014, one short of the record for most bareback championships.

It seemed only a matter of time before he reached it.

But Feild had to wait. Until Saturday, that is, with a total of $277,648.01.

Feild, of Genola, Utah, put together a final-round score of 91.0 to win his fifth championship to tie Joe Alexander (1971-75) and Bruce Ford (1979-80, 1982-83, 1987).

HE DID IT! Kaycee Feild goes down in the history books and wins his fifth bareback riding world title. pic.twitter.com/sqigDHghxe — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) December 13, 2020

Steer wrestling

Jacob Edler had never been in serious competition for a world title until this year.

He finished 23rd last year, and that was easily his best season since going pro in 2014. And Edler entered this NFR ninth in the standings and seemingly out of contention.

But Edler, of State Center, Iowa, was the one to beat this year, and his time of 3.90 seconds gave him his first championship, earning $200,510.48.

It was a battle to the top for steer wrestling title. Jacob Elder came out victorious and is the 2020 Steer Wrestling World Champion. pic.twitter.com/sQ7TyftrBL — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) December 13, 2020

Team roping

Colby Lovell and Paul Eaves got off to a slow start at the NFR, but they made up for it and won their first titles in the event.

Lovell, of Madisonville, Texas, had finished just once in the top 10 until this year — sixth in 2105. Eaves, of Ionedell, Missouri, had experienced more success, finishing seventh last year and winning the championship in 2018 with Clay Smith.

“It’s everything to me,” said Lovell, who earned $187,835.57. “There’s only a fine line of people that have ever got this, and you go roping your whole life. (Friday) night on the stage, I was the only one without one. I thought about that standing up there. You strive to be the best and keep the confidence to think you’re the best.”

Eaves finished with $178,485.97.

Listen to what it means for Colby Lovell and Paul Eaves to be the 2020 team roping world champions. pic.twitter.com/TxzKhldbNx — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) December 13, 2020

Saddle bronc riding

Ryder Wright added to the family legacy by winning the championship in this event, adding to the 2017 title. His brother Stetson also had quite a weekend to remember.

Ryder Wright, of Milford, Utah, took home $358,470.65.

Ryder Wright earns his second saddle bronc riding world title tonight! pic.twitter.com/KyDQe4R8KG — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) December 13, 2020

Tie-down roping

Shad Mayfield, a 20-year-old from Clovis, New Mexico, took a major step in his young career by claiming his first championship. He finished 12th in his PRCA debut last year.

Now he’s on top with $198,399.13.

“It’s been a dream of mine coming up,” Mayfield said. “I had a great year coming in. It was the best year I could ever imagine having.”

Hear from the 2020 tie-down roping world champion, Shad Mayfield pic.twitter.com/0w3lcyMfax — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) December 13, 2020

Barrel racing

Hailey Kinsel, of Cotulla, Texas, continued her reign, winning her third championship in a row.

This was a big year overall for Kinsel, who topped $1 million in career earnings.

Going back to back to BACK! Hailey Kinsel is your 3x barrel racing world champion. pic.twitter.com/7xJ826fYOg — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) December 13, 2020

Bull riding

Stetson Wright punctuated his NFR by winning with a purse of $267,940.53. It was his first bull riding championship; he finished third last year in his NFR debut.

>center>

Stetson Wright captures his first bull riding world championship. pic.twitter.com/XmAMwjAHjI — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) December 13, 2020

