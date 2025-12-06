46°F
National Finals Rodeo

‘No pressure’: Mayfield in hunt for tie-down roping title — NFR DAY 2 PHOTOS

Stetson Wright celebrates a winning ride on Orbit in Bull Riding during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stetson Wright celebrates a winning ride on Orbit in Bull Riding during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stetson Wright rides Orbit on his way to a win in Bull Riding during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dylan Hancock secures a calf on the way to a tying win in Tie-Down Roping during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dylan Hancock leaves his horse to a calf on the way to a tying win in Tie-Down Roping during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Marty Yates lifts a calf on the way to a tying win in Tie-Down Roping during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Hailey Kinsel sprints to final barrel on her way to a win in Barrel Racing during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Hailey Kinsel digs in on turn one on her way to a win in Barrel Racing during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shad Mayfield celebrates a tying win in Tie-Down Roping during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shad Mayfield secures a calf on the way to a tying win in Tie-Down Roping during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shad Mayfield tosses a rope to a calf on the way to a tying win in Tie-Down Roping during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Heeler Douglas Rich, left, and header Jake Smith work to tope their calf for a win in Team Roping during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Heeler Douglas Rich, left, and header Jake Smith work to tope their calf for a win in Team Roping during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tucker Allen celebrates a tying win in Steer Wrestling during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tucker Allen sets looks up from his steer after a tying win in Steer Wrestling during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tucker Allen sets up to take his steer down for a tying win in Steer Wrestling during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Marty Yates celebrates a tying win in Tie-Down Roping during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Marty Yates tosses his rope at a calf on the way to a tying win in Tie-Down Roping during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Damian Brennan celebrates a win after riding R. Watson's Prairie Fire in Saddle Bronc Riding during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Damian Brennan rides R. Watson's Prairie Fire for a win in Saddle Bronc Riding during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rocker Steiner celebrates riding Silver Beaver for the win in Bareback Riding during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rocker Steiner celebrates riding Silver Beaver for the win in Bareback Riding during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rocker Steiner rides Silver Beaver for the win in Bareback Riding during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
NFR Live with steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack
Regular-season leader seeks first world title
Roper battles to keep NFR streak alive
Vegas NFR Icons class of 2025
December 5, 2025 - 9:44 pm
 

You wouldn’t have known Shad Mayfield was the defending all-around world champion given the way he celebrated after he won his tie-down roping go-round Thursday night at the National Finals Rodeo.

Even though Mayfield won rodeo’s top title, he didn’t celebrate any go-round victories and had to squeak out the all-around title on the final night in 2024.

So his celebration on the first night of the 2025 edition of NFR has been built up for over a year.

“Last year, I made 10 runs, I didn’t get to celebrate one time because I didn’t feel like I made a good run,” Mayfield said after his go-round win on the first night of NFR on Thursday. “That’s been built up for a long time. When I made the run and heard the crowd and saw the clock, all I could do was let loose everything that’s been built up.”

Mayfield, 25, isn’t in the all-around title battle this year, but is chasing his second tie-down roping world title. He entered NFR second in the tie-down roping standings in what is turning into a two-man race between Mayfield and two-time defending champion Riley Webb.

Mayfield set the tone on Thursday night, posting the fastest tie-down roping time of 6.8 seconds to earn the go-round win on the first night of NFR and picked up $36,668 in earnings.

On Friday, Mayfield picked up another win to get within $2,000 of Webb for the lead. Mayfield added $29,177 in earnings for his go-round win.

That kept the Clovis, New Mexico, native second in the standings with $332,154.60 in earnings and is right behind Webb ($333,761.68). Webb did not receive any earnings Friday.

“Two go-round wins off the bat is very fun,” Mayfield said Friday. “I just feel comfortable and I feel like myself.”

Mayfield shared the go-round win in a three-way tie with Dylan Hancock and Marty Yates, as the trio all posted a time of 7.8 seconds each Friday.

“I had no pressure on me,” Mayfield said. “I’ve backed in here last year and previous years and feel like I’ve had all the pressure in the world on me. When I backed in here (Thursday), I felt like I had nothing to lose, no pressure.

“I felt like I was at home making practice runs.”

2024 ‘wasn’t me’

Mayfield has a knack for delivering during the summer months, but sometimes cooling off later in the year. Before his run Thursday, Mayfield said he felt some nerves, but just “went for it.”

“I told myself in round one, ‘You got to come out with a bang and apply the pressure and tell them that you’re here,’” Mayfield said Thursday. “It’s more for myself. I need to go back in there and prove to myself that you could do it and that’s what I did.

“To have that moment right there, it means a lot to me. I feel like it’s going help me let loose in here.”

Mayfield has won at 10 events in 2025. He said he felt like he could have won “a lot more,” but feels he is in a good spot entering NFR this year with a different approach from last year.

“Last year’s NFR, that wasn’t me,” Mayfield said. “I was roping for the average and that’s not my style. I feel like I’m a go-round roper.

“My dad (two-time NFR qualifier Sylvester Mayfield) always told me if you win every round, that means you win the average. I’m just trying to go at them one calf at a time.”

‘Do my job’

Mayfield won the 2020 tie-down roping title. Webb has been the standard, winning the last two tie-down roping titles. Mayfield finished second to Webb last year by less than $24,000.

With a “nothing to lose,” approach — as Mayfield put it — he said he isn’t worrying about chasing Webb or his other tie-down roping competitors.

“I feel like I’m just roping against myself. I feel like the only guy that can beat me is myself,” Mayfield said. “I’m not worried about any other ropers. As long as I’m back in there and my head’s on right, I can go out there and do my job and the numbers will take care of themselves.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

NFR Live with steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack
RJ

Steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.

Regular-season leader seeks first world title
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

For the first time in a career that started back in 2012, Will Lummus’ name was atop the standings as the regular-season leader.

Roper battles to keep NFR streak alive
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

If one were to summarize Shane Hanchey’s career at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, it might be one shining moment, followed by many happy returns.

Vegas NFR Icons class of 2025
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

It’s been 36 years since Benny Binion passed away in 1989, after Las Vegas’ fifth year as host of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. In 2025, Vegas is in its 40th year holding the Super Bowl of Rodeo.

Plenty of numbers favor veteran barrel racer
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Lisa Lockhart isn’t a numbers person. But every once in a while, something forces the veteran barrel racer to contemplate the digits that define her career.

Five military veterans to be honored during NFR
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

Patrick Henry Brady is one of five military veterans who will be honored during this year’s NFR, men whose bravery often proved that ‘discretion is the better part of valor’ at the Thomas & Mack.

Rodeo competitions beyond NFR make Vegas home
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Without question, over the past 40 years, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has made Las Vegas the center of the universe in the sport.

