Rodeo superstar to miss rest of NFR with injury

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, dominates on his ride in Saddle Bronc Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright, the four-time defending all-around champion, will miss the rest of the National Finals Rodeo because of a right hamstring injury.

Wright entered the NFR dealing with the injury and was scheduled to have surgery following it. But on his saddle bronc run Saturday, he fell off and did not compete in his bull riding run that night or Sunday.

Entering Monday’s competition at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wright leads the all-around standings by more than $292,000 over second-place Nelson Wyatt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

