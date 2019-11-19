Rodeo Way offers interactive fun during National Finals Rodeo

Rodeo Way is one of the six main interactive elements of Cowboy Christmas. It will feature unique exhibits that highlight the best of rodeo during its run Dec. 5-14 during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Cowboy Christmas attracted 232,595 visitors during its 2019 run. Rodeo Way will be one floor above Cowboy Christmas in the South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Dec. 5-14. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Steve Spatafore)

Want to step back into an old Western town while you attend the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo?

Rodeo Way is one of the six main interactive elements of Cowboy Christmas. It will feature unique exhibits that highlight the best of rodeo, according to a news release.

The exhibit is free to the public at Cowboy Christmas and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5-14 during the WNFR.

Designed as one of the main attractions of the Cowboy Christmas layout in the South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Rodeo Way is designed to look like an old Western town. Included are eight decorated interactive booths allowing fans to experience a wide array of memorabilia and rodeo history.

Exhibitors at Rodeo Way include the Calgary Stampede, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Corpus Christi, Days of ‘47, Indian National Finals Rodeo, Pendleton Roundup, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and Travel Oregon.

Next to Rodeo Way is the Coors Rodeo Saloon. Located near the east end of Cowboy Christmas, the full-service Western saloon features video screens with a replay of the prior night’s Wrangler NFR performance.

Cowboy Christmas will include the Wrangler Rodeo Arena that sets more than 1,100 fans. Events to be held at the area include the flag girl competition, Exceptional Rodeo presented by NV Energy and for the fourth consecutive year, the Junior World Finals with championship competitions in bull riding, bareback riding, saddle broc riding, steer wrestling, girls and boys breakaway, team roping, pole bending and barrel racing.

Other events scheduled include Rodeo Live presented by RodeoHouston with daily features including Flint Rasmussen’s “outside the Barre,” RFD-TV’s Western Sports Roundup and Kepping’ it Country with host Andy Griggs. New for 2019 is the Cowboys Conversation Calcutta.

NFR Central will include radio remotes, contestant and musician autograph sessions, giveaways and more. Dale Brisby will be in attendance.

The Great Wall of Rodeo presented by Calgary Stampede is a fan favorite that features a graphic of all Wranger NFR contestants and other interactive elements.

Bites and Crews presented by Total Feeds is a series of custom food and beverage carts that will be located on the second floor adjacent to the Wrangler Rodeo Arena.

The Wrangler NFR has been sold out for more than 300 consecutive performances. It attracts the top 15 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Qualification is based on the 2019 Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association standings.