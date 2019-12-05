Security biggest priority at NFR in Las Vegas

Spectators cheer during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

When you get 17,000-plus people together for 10 straight nights each December for now going on 35 years, there’s a lengthy list of logistical issues to consider. But rest assured, for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the No. 1 item on that list is etched in stone: Security.

“Whenever you get an event with that many people in one spot, the highest priority is security. Everything else is second,” Wrangler NFR general manager Boyd Polhamus said. “We do not take a back seat to any event when it comes to security. It’s that important to us.”

The rodeo’s clear bag policy is the most visible evidence of that, since patrons must adhere to that on a nightly basis. But Polhamus said security efforts stretch far beyond that, with a team assembled to assure every element of the nightly experience is a smooth one for fans – from parking to arena entry to seating to exiting, plus much more that goes on behind the scenes.

And of course, the NFR security team goes over myriad scenarios that could come up in the course of a night, and the proper response to such scenarios.

“As a group – the NFR production crew, the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas Events – we work with the FBI, the Joint Task Force on Terrorism and state and local law enforcement,” Polhamus said. “We take it very seriously. We invest not just a lot of time, but a lot money.”

That investment has more than paid off, as year after year, the Wrangler NFR goes off without a hitch, save for perhaps the modest inconvenience of that clear bag policy for the fans. Lt. Willie Newman has been with UNLV’s police department since 1995 and heads up the university’s contribution to security efforts.

“We’ve always been ahead of the curve,” Newman said, noting one example: starting a unified command a decade ago that includes his department, city/county police and fire departments, and NFR officials. “There are probably a lot factors to our success, but most of all, we’ve just worked very hard at it. We always take great pride in keeping the event safe.”

Polhamus said the Wrangler NFR employs high-end security professionals who have keen eyes on what to look for and how to handle any potential situation. And not just with rodeo participants and patrons. Keep in mind there are hundreds of head of livestock sheltered just north of the Thomas & Mack Center for nearly two weeks.

“We brainstorm any possible scenario,” Polhamus said of extensive efforts to ensure a smooth experience, night after night, year after year. “But if we ever need security teams to roll, they’re ready.”

Newman and Polhamus noted rodeo fans are arguably among the most accommodating in all of sports, which is perhaps the biggest reason why the NFR is such a security success.

“This is a crowd of very congenial people,” Polhamus said. “They’ve been raised on yes ma’am and no sir. The clear bag policy does cause some hassles, but they’re polite about following the rules, and they understand why we’re doing it – to protect them. They comply and they’re polite. That’s a blessing. They don’t have to be that way. They choose to be that way.”

Added Newman: “Let’s face it, the crowd itself, they’re very good people. They’re here to enjoy themselves, have a good time, and they’re very observant and very cooperative.”

