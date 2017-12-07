Security policy affects bags carried into NFR arena

Las Vegas Events announced that it will implement a new security policy regulating the size and type of bags that may be carried into the Thomas & Mack Center for the National Finals Rodeo.

The parking lot outside of the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The National Finals Rodeo starts Thursday, Dec. 7. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In order to enhance public safety and make venue access more efficient at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Las Vegas Events announced that it will implement a new security policy regulating the size and type of bags that may be carried into the Thomas & Mack Center. The clear-bag policy will be in effect Thursday through Dec. 16.

“Following the NFL’s lead, along with other professional and collegiate programs, we believe it is prudent to implement the clear-bag policy,” LVE President Pat Christenson said. “Fan safety, security and enjoyment is a top priority for us. We believe this policy is an important enhancement to the security measures already put in place at the Thomas & Mack Center.”

Fans are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside the Thomas & Mack Center. However, the following are permitted:

■ Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

■ One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar).

■ Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches (approximately the size of a hand).

Exceptions will be made for diaper bags and medically necessary items, after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag; briefcases; backpacks, cinch bags and fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction; luggage of any kind; computer bags/cases; camera bags/cases; binocular bags/cases or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Fans can carry items allowed into the arena, such as binoculars and small hand-held cameras, in a permissible clear bag. Fans can return non-permissible bags to their cars or check them in at check-in location at the Mendenhall Center lobby.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, go to nfrexperience.com.