Seventh go-round sees shift in team roping standings

There was a shift atop the team roping world standings Wednesday as partners Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira moved themselves back into first place with a tie for fourth in the seventh National Finals Rodeo go-round at the Thomas Mack Center.

Junior Nogueira is introduced during the opening ceremony on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dustin Egusquiza and Kory Koontz won the go-round for their second round win.

Bareback rider Tanner Aus, who recorded an 87.0, started the night off with a go-round win.

Steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge, who hails from Elko, posted the quickest score of the NFR at 3.30 seconds, and Hardy Braden topped the saddle bronc riders with a score of 88.0.

Randall Carlisle took first in the tie-down roping go-round (7.50 seconds), while Tuf Cooper finished second and Trevor Brazile got a no time.

That helped Cooper move $20,730.77 closer to Brazile in the all-around, but Brazile still leads by $26,853.65.

Tillar Murray placed first among barrel racers at 13.40 seconds while Joe Frost paced the bull riders at 87.0.