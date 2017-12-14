Seventh go-round sees shift in team roping standings

There was a shift atop the team roping world standings Wednesday as partners Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira moved themselves back into first place with a tie for fourth in the seventh National Finals Rodeo go-round at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Dustin Egusquiza and Kory Koontz won the go-round for their second round win.
Bareback rider Tanner Aus, who recorded an 87.0, started the night off with a go-round win.
Steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge, who hails from Elko, posted the quickest score of the NFR at 3.30 seconds, and Hardy Braden topped the saddle bronc riders with a score of 88.0.
Randall Carlisle took first in the tie-down roping go-round (7.50 seconds), while Tuf Cooper finished second and Trevor Brazile got a no time.
That helped Cooper move $20,730.77 closer to Brazile in the all-around, but Brazile still leads by $26,853.65.
Tillar Murray placed first among barrel racers at 13.40 seconds while Joe Frost paced the bull riders at 87.0.