Some make NFR a year-after-year Vegas experience

Statler Wright first made the NFR in 2024, but the 22-year-old has been at the Thomas Mack nearly every year of his life, giving him a unique view of how far the Finals have come.

Statler Wright first qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2024. He’s back this year, qualifying once again in what’s ostensibly the family business: saddle bronc riding.

But the 22-year-old has been to the Thomas &Mack Center more than twice in his life. In fact, he’s been on hand at the Wrangler NFR almost since birth.

“I’ve been here every year for 22 years. I was born in September 2003, and I was in Vegas in December of 2003. That was the first year my dad made the Finals,” Wright said.

Indeed, Cody Wright — a two-time world champion in saddle broncs and a PRCA Hall of Famer — rode in the 2003 Wrangler NFR and a dozen more after that.

So Vegas runs deep in all Cody’s sons, but perhaps particularly so for Statler. That makes Statler a good source to assess how far the NFR has come, on this its 40th year in Las Vegas.

“This is amazing. Vegas knows how to do it with this rodeo,” Statler said. “They sell it out every night, and the crowd is hootin’ and hollerin’.

“And the money is crazy. It’s just amazing.”

Statler knows firsthand about that money. He’s won three of the seven go-rounds so far in the 2025 NFR, so that’s three checks of $36,668 apiece. In total, Statler has won $129,467 this week, hiking his season earnings to $311,339, currently fourth in the world standings.

That’ll certainly help your perspective when discussing the relationship between the Wrangler NFR and Las Vegas. But even if he was having a tougher week, Statler would surely hold that same opinion.

Likewise, NFR fans revel in this event, year after year. Las Vegan Mike Luce is among a small subset of people who’ve been to almost every NFR since the event moved to the Thomas &Mack in 1985. He has been in attendance with family since 1986.

You’ve heard the cliché: Cleanliness is next to godliness. For Luce, timeliness is next to godliness. And the NFR is an on-time machine.

“What I like is that it’s the most efficient rodeo I’ve ever seen,” Luce said while gathered with family at the Let ’er Buck Saloon inside the T&M on Wednesday night. “It’s on time, the performances are great and the stock is great. It’s just a very well-run rodeo.

“The other thing that’s great about this show is the people who come to it. The cowboys and cowgirls are the best people to come to Las Vegas. Authentic people come to this rodeo.”

Also seated at the table, sipping vodka &soda mixers, are Nuce’s wife Catherine, daughter Katrina Prager and Catherine’s sister Cecilia Allred. Allred now lives in North Carolina, but she has been at every NFR — for at least a few nights — since 2006. And she used to work at The Venetian, so she’s got a unique perspective on the cowboy/cowgirl crowd.

“The cowboys are the best kind of people. They’re the best-behaved, very civilized,” Allred said. “And they always tip!”

Added Prager: “Everybody is so nice. I love all the performances and all the people.”

The NFR designated Wednesday as Military Night, which is another element of the event that hits home for this group.

“I love the patriotic aspect,” Allred said,

Catherine then chimed in: “You’ll never find a more respectful and patriotic crowd.”

A common thread among those asked to assess the NFR: It’s a family-friendly event. For team-roping brothers Dawson and Dillon Graham — first-time qualifiers this year — it was a chance to bring the whole family together.

Driving from rodeo to rodeo all year long, it’s rare that family and friends can see the two compete. But everyone is on hand for this season-ending spectacle.

“Parents, grandparents — we’ve got a whole works of people out there in the arena with us. They love it out there every night,” Dawson, 26, said after he and 24-year-old Dillon won the seventh go-round and checks for $36,668 apiece. “The best part is getting to hang out with all the family.”

Those big paychecks aren’t too shabby either.

“We grew up watching the NFR and just dreaming of coming here to compete,” Dawson said. “It’s pretty cool to come here and experience everything. It’s exceeded our expectations.”

Dillon is in awe of how such a huge event runs without so much as a hiccup, night after night.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on here. It’s crazy how they get it all organized,” Dillon said. “I give it in A-plus.”

That grade won’t draw much if any debate from 18,000 rodeo fans who pack the Mack each night. Allred, as much as anyone, understands how important it is for that trend to continue for 10 nights each December, for years to come.

“This is an event that you cannot take for granted when you’re here,” she said. “People look forward to this every year. They save up their money to come.

“I’m still in awe every year. I’m like a kid at Christmas.”