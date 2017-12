Watch the Thomas & Mack Center be transformed from UNLV basketball to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

The National Finals Rodeo starts Thursday and runs 10 days at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Over the past five days, the Thomas & Mack saw a transformation from UNLV basketball court to dirt.

The arena floor is covered with dirt from 12 to 15 inches thick, and more than 2,000 tons of dirt is brought in for the event.

