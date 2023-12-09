Tie-down roper Ohl joins hero Etbauer in ’23 NFR Icons class

Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but if so, it’s a pretty good one. Unrivaled tie-down roper Cody Ohl joins saddle bronc king Billy Etbauer in the 2023 class of Vegas NFR Icons.

Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but if so, it’s a pretty good one. Unrivaled tie-down roper Cody Ohl joins saddle bronc king Billy Etbauer in the 2023 class of Vegas NFR Icons.

The coincidence: Etbauer set the Wrangler NFR record with 51 go-round wins over the course of his long career. Then Ohl came along and beat it, as he has 52 NFR go-round wins.

Etbauer won five world championships in saddle broncs. Ohl won five tie-down roping gold buckles. Oh, and for good measure, Ohl added an all-around world crown in 2001, when he doubled up by also winning the tie-down title.

Ohl believes its poetic justice to join Etbauer as a Vegas NFR Icon.

“I was really happy. To go in with Billy is just amazing for me, with him being the classy guy that he is,” Ohl said. “His go-round record was the one that I beat. And him being the competitor he is, when the big chips were on the table was when he shined the brightest.

“He’s one of my heroes. He’s the king at that end of the arena (roughstock). And I’ve loved what I could bring to my end of the arena (timed events). It sure was a blessing to bring that to the table for 20 years.”

Indeed, Ohl — a 20-time NFR qualifier — found success early and often in his career. The 1994 Rookie of the Year in tie-down roping claimed his first gold buckle in 1997, then ran it back in 1998. He pulled off the double in 2001 with those all-around and tie-down crowns. And he won the 2003 and 2006 tie-down world championships.

While he’s thrilled to be part of the second class of Vegas NFR Icons — Ty Murray, Charmayne James and Trevor Brazile were honored in 2022 — Ohl is not surprised.

“What Ty has brought to that town, and Trevor dominating, and what Charmayne did in barrel racing — all of that is phenomenal,” Ohl said. “I felt like with the success I had in that arena, 52 go-round wins, I knew I’d be in the next tier or two. It’s just a great honor.”

Ohl’s banner will go up into the Thomas &Mack Center rafters during tonight’s second go-round of the NFR. It’s apropos that he’s being honored on a Saturday night, as he’s a big fan of Saturday nights — particularly the two Saturdays during each NFR.

“That’s what’s good about Las Vegas. Every night is Saturday night,” Ohl said in describing the scene at an always-sold-out Thomas &Mack. “Even in my 20th year, the pressure of riding on my first calf still felt like the first time. I’ve roped in arenas all over the world. But there’s just something about when you come through that little 4-foot gate.

“You’ve got 18,000 people sitting on your shoulders.”

Ohl won’t have to navigate that 4-foot gate during tonight’s festivities, but those 18,000 people will still be there on his shoulders.

“When I see that banner go up, it’s gonna be very meaningful and probably emotional,” Ohl said. “To let my kids get to witness it, it’s just something they’ll never forget.”

Indeed, like all successful rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, a sturdy family support system is a must. Ohl acknowledged that his Icons moment would never have become reality without those closest to him.

“My family was there to see it all,” he said. “I was driven by a great family. In my prime, I had them there to support me and make life easy. They’d drive me to do the best I could do. That was a key to my success.

“But people ask me all the time what means the most to me. I take pride in trying to be the best dad in the world.”

Indeed, being a big part of Blake’s, Hunter’s and Saylor’s lives is a larger legacy to Ohl than any of his gold buckles. That said, he has loved his time as an all-time great cowboy, and that his family shared in that time.

“The lifestyle we lived out there and the fun we all had — the memories you can make are just unreal,” Ohl said.

And those memories might still be a work in progress. Ohl tore up his knee in 2021, an injury that subsequently led to developing much more serious health issues. But Ohl rehabbed his way back, and he implied that he might just have a few more loops to throw.

For years, he teamed with Pearl to dominate the competition, as horse and rider melded together.

Now, a daughter to Pearl is proving to be motivation for perhaps one last run.

“I was getting that same feeling with her,” the 50-year-old Ohl said. “It’s been a wild ride. To even think I’d tie a calf again, much less ride a horse, is the last thing I thought I’d do. It’s crazy what God’s up to!”