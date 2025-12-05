Vegas NFR Icons class of 2025

It’s been 36 years since Benny Binion passed away in 1989, after Las Vegas’ fifth year as host of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. In 2025, Vegas is in its 40th year holding the Super Bowl of Rodeo.

It’s been 36 years since Las Vegas casino mogul Benny Binion passed away at age 85, on Christmas Day 1989, shortly after Las Vegas’ fifth year as host of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. In 2025, Vegas celebrates its 40th year holding the Super Bowl of Rodeo.

Ask anybody in the know, and they’ll tell you without hesitation that without Binion, this now iconic Las Vegas event wouldn’t have seen Year 1, let alone Year 40.

So at this historic juncture in Wrangler NFR history, it’s more than apropos that Binion is honored among the 2025 class of Vegas NFR Icons. Joining Binion are longtime NFR general manager Shawn Davis — also hugely instrumental in bringing this event to Las Vegas — and six-time world champion saddle bronc rider Dan Mortensen.

Mortensen was honored Friday night, when his Icons banner was lifted into the Thomas &Mack Center rafters. Binion and Davis will be honored Saturday night.

While Davis and Mortensen certainly earned the Icons accolade, both also recognize that their success — and the long-term success of this event in general — doesn’t happen without Binion.

“I couldn’t make the NFR work in Las Vegas without Benny Binion,” Davis said. “The most important thing about Benny was the foresight he had to make things work.”

Mortensen’s first Wrangler NFR came in 1990, almost 12 months after Binion’s passing. But the saddle bronc star knows all his Vegas success stemmed from one man’s drive.

“Benny Binion was so instrumental in bringing the NFR to Las Vegas,” Mortensen said. “What he did has truly taken the sport to where it is today. The influence he had on the Western way of life, and on the history and traditions of the sport was huge.”

Casino owner Michael Gaughan surely deserves a lot of praise, too, as a longtime proponent of the NFR. But even he defers to Binion.

“The guy who brought the rodeo here was Benny Binion,” Gaughan said. “For years, Benny talked about bringing the NFR here, but nobody really listened. Still, Benny kept saying it would be the biggest event in Las Vegas, because it would be in December, when the city is normally slow.”

Binion was proven right. In 1987, the third year at the Thomas &Mack, the NFR sold out all 10 nights. That sellout streak continues to this day, now at 379 and counting.

Most people don’t remember or don’t know, but Davis — then in his role as PRCA president — cast the deciding vote in 1984 to move the Wrangler NFR from Oklahoma City to Las Vegas.

“Oklahoma City developed the NFR into a sold-out event,” Davis said. “But there were things happening where, if we didn’t make some changes and look at different avenues, we were going to start moving backwards.

“I knew Las Vegas needed help in December, and moving to Vegas would help the PRCA add money. I knew we’d have to go to a more recognizable city to make the NFR important.”

Davis still vividly remembers the vote that cemented the NFR’s long-term future.

“There were 10 votes, and it was a tie. They said, ‘Mr. President, it’s your decision.’ I said, ‘We’re gonna go to Las Vegas. That’s the best thing for the future of the NFR and the sport of rodeo,’” Davis recalled.

From there, Davis — who in 1986 became the NFR’s general manager — turned the event into the on-time machine that it is today, 2.5 hours from start to finish all 10 nights. And he helped grow it far beyond the Thomas &Mack Center, with the event embraced citywide via hotel viewing parties, Cowboy Christmas, concerts galore and more.

But again, none of that happens without Binion’s vision.

“If not for Benny Binion, I never would’ve had the confidence to make that vote,” Davis said.

There’s no doubt, though, that Davis earned the Icons honor, though he was humbled at having done so.

“I was totally surprised,” he said, while still deferring to the Binion family, including Jack, Benny’s son. “Jack Binion has done great things for Las Vegas, and the family has done great things for cowboys and the sport of rodeo.

“I’m very appreciative to be considered an Icon, because this award is mainly for contestants.”

Which brings us to Mortensen, the lone contestant in the 2025 Vegas NFR Icons class. Mortensen made his legacy on the dirt of the Thomas &Mack. He first qualified for the NFR in 1990, when he was saddle bronc Rookie of the Year, and he ultimately qualified for 17 NFRs.

The native of Billings, Mont., won the first of six world championship gold buckles in 1993, then took the title again in ’94 and ’95. Mortensen won back-to-back saddle bronc world titles in 1997-98, and even added the prestigious all-around gold buckle ’97.

His final world title came in 2003, tying him with the legendary Casey Tibbs for the event record.

“It’s pretty exciting to be honored,” Mortensen said. “I went to the Finals with my family last year and saw one of the Icon inductions, and I thought it was a neat concept. The people who are in there are well-deserving, and I’m just honored to be included in that group.”

That group includes several of Mortensen’s contemporaries: Trevor Brazile, Charmayne James, Ty Murray, Billy Etbauer, Cody Ohl, Joe Beaver, Rich Skelton and Speed Williams.

“I’m pretty proud of my career at the NFR. I qualified 16 times in 17 years. I dedicated myself fully to the sport of rodeo,” Mortensen said. “Every year had its special moments. And 1998 was probably the best Finals I ever had. I won five go-rounds and had the world title wrapped up after the seventh round.”

Mortensen’s last NFR was 2006, and he’s since moved on to a very different life, as husband to Kate and father of daughters Joy and Julie, and son Caleb. So no one in his family ever saw him compete, which made Friday night all the more special.

“They’ve never seen me ride. They came along in the next chapter of my life,” Mortensen said. “To have them by my side when I walk back onto the dirt, that’s what makes this so special.

“When I rode in for my first Grand Entry, in 1990, that’s probably the most nervous I’ve ever been. Looking up at all the people, and all the electricity in that building. So this is a really neat culmination.”