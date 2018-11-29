Viewing parties, gift shows happening around NFR in Las Vegas

Main Event
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s championship event will be presented at 6:45 p.m. daily through Dec. 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center, $70; ticket packages are available. nfrexperience.com; 702-739-3267
Shuttle Service
Complimentary shuttle service to and from the NFR will be available with routes from the Las Vegas Convention Center and NFR official host hotels to the Thomas & Mack Center. NFR performances will begin at 6:45 p.m. Shuttle buses will begin pick-ups at 5 p.m. and include return service to host hotels until 10:30 p.m. There is no shuttle bus service during actual rodeo performances. For a complete list of shuttle bus routes and schedule, visit nfrexperience.com.
Western Gift Shows
South Point Western Gift Show
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 6-16 in the Exhibit Halls at South Point Arena. Featuring more than 150 vendors, Western apparel, leather goods, home decor, jewelry and more, free admission. vegascowboycentral.com
Cowboy Christmas
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6-15 at Las Vegas Convention Center South Halls, 3150 Paradise Road. Featuring hundreds of exhibitors, entertainment, live music, rodeo exhibits, autograph sessions, interactive exhibits, the Junior National Finals Rodeo, the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo and more, free admission. nfrexperience.com/cowboychristmas; rmef.org/events.aspx
Rodeo Fashion and Western Arts Expo
Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6-15 (closed Dec. 10) at The Plaza, 1 Main St. Featuring 75 vendors showcasing western attire, accessories, artisans and more. rfwaexpo.com; plazahotelcasino.com
Roper Cowboy Marketplace
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6-15 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Featuring exhibitors, entertainment, demonstrations, and more; free admission. cowboymarketplace.vegas
Stetson Country Christmas
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6-16 at Sands Expo, 201 Sands Ave. Featuring exhibitors and live entertainment. The Priefert Arena will host the World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids Dec. 13-16, free admission. countrychristmas.vegas
Viewing Parties and Activities
Bally’s
Race and Sportsbook will host live feeds of NFR main events, drink specials and giveaways daily Dec 6-15. spursonthestrip.com
Caesars Palace
Pre-party at the Spanish Steps with a DJ, drink specials, lasso throwing, rider appearances and more. Daily viewing parties at Montecristo Cigar Bar, and after-parties with live music and drink specials at Cleopatra’s Barge starting at 9:20 p.m. Crown Royal rider autograph signings will be Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 and MillerCoors rider autograph signings will be Dec. 8 and Dec. 14 at the Spanish Steps. spursonthestrip.com
DLVEC and The D Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., will host viewing parties, meet-and-greets with riders and live country music, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 6-15. The D Las Vegas will host meet-and-greets with the Wright Family Bronco Riders beginning Dec. 6. thed.com; dlvec.com
Flamingo Las Vegas
Garden Bar will host live rodeo feeds and drink specials 7 p.m. to midnight daily. The Bird Bar’s after-party will be 10 p.m.-1 a.m. with MillerCoors rider autograph signings on select dates. spursonthestrip.com
Fremont Street Experience
The 32nd annual Downtown Hoedown will feature performances by Chris Janson, Granger Smith, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, Haley & Michaels and Corb Lund. The free concert starts at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5. vegasexperience.com
Gold Coast
Bob Tallman’s WNFR Charity Bowling Event will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Gold Coast Bowling Center and will benefit the Las Vegas chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. boydgamingevents.com/nfr
Golden Nugget
Doors open at 6 p.m. daily Dec. 6-14 for live viewings in the Grand Event Center. The barrel racers autograph session will be noon-2 p.m. Dec. 7. goldennugget.com/las-vegas
Hard Rock Hotel
Goose Island Pub and all casino bars will offer live NFR broadcasts and drink specials daily. Live music will begin at 10 p.m. in Vinyl on select dates from Dec. 7-15. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and admission is free. hardrockhotel.com
Harrah’s Las Vegas
Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill will feature viewing parties, live music and drink specials, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 6-15 with autograph signings on select dates. Carnaval Court will host the Rodeo Rider’s after-party with live music, mechanical bull rides and photo opportunities at starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 7-8. spursonthestrip.com
The Linq
The Book will feature Jack Daniel’s rider autograph signings on Dec. 8. spursonthestrip.com
MGM Grand
The Gold Buckle Zone will feature live music, dancing and performances from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 6-15. Viewing parties will be daily in the David Copperfield Theater. MGM Grand Home of the Champions autograph sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 in the Main Lobby. The Tie-Down Ropers autograph session will be from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Free admission. mgmgrand.com/nfr
The Mirage
Rodeo Vegas at The Mirage will feature viewing parties, drink specials, giveaways and entertainment at Race & Sports Book and Parlor Lounge at 6:45 p.m. daily Dec. 6-15. Live music follows the viewings at 9 p.m. in the Race & Sports Book and at 9:30 p.m. in the Parlor Lounge. Admission is free. rodeovegas.com
Miss Rodeo America Pageant
The Tropicana will host events for the 64th Miss Rodeo America Pageant leading up to the coronation. The pageant awards and crowning will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Tropicana Theater. Tickets are $92.82 to $149.62. missrodeoamerica.com; troplv.com
The Orleans
Rump’s Rodeo Party, featuring live NFR viewings and prizes, begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 to 15 in the Honky Tonk Saloon. The National Finals Tonight Show will follow with highlights, interviews, Q&A sessions, special appearances, prizes and more, at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 to 15. Bourbon Street Lounge hosts the Buckin’ Bash with live entertainment, two-step dancing and drink specials, starting at 9 p.m. The Showroom will feature family-friendly viewings at 6:30 p.m. with food and drink specials (children can accompany their parents to the free event). The All In Barrel Race will be at the Orleans Arena from Dec. 6 to 16. Admission is free and times will vary. The Showroom will feature free screenings of the documentary “Feek’s Vision” at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and 12, and also Dec. 13 in the Honky Tonk Saloon. boydgamingevents.com/nfr
Paris Las Vegas
The Paris Race & Sportsbook will host viewing parties Dec. 6-15. spursonthestrip.com
Planet Hollywood Resort
Extra Lounge will feature live country bands and streamed events Dec. 6-15. MillerCoors rider autograph signings will be Dec. 7 and Dec. 15 with Jack Daniel’s rider autograph signings on Dec. 8. Blue Moon Bar hosts MillerCoors autograph signings at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and drink specials daily 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Heart Bar will feature daily drink specials, with Jack Daniel’s samples, a DJ and more, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. PBR Bar’s after-party in the Miracle Mile Shops will have mechanical bull rides, drink specials and more. spursonthestrip.com
The Plaza
Featuring viewing parties, entertainment, food and drink specials daily with activities scheduled at the new Core Arena and Equestrian Center. For a schedule of events, visit plazahotelcasino.com.
Rio
Featuring autograph signings and daily drink specials at iBar. spursonthestrip.com
Sam’s Town
Free family-friendly viewing parties at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6-15 in the Hawthorne Room. Live country music will start at 2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. daily in Roxy’s Honky Tonk. boydgamingevents.com/nfr
Silverton
Veil Pavilion will host viewing parties with 102.7 The Coyote from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 6-15. Live entertainment will follow daily. Free admission. silvertoncasino.com
South Point
Vegas Cowboy Central at South Point will host the NFR kickoff party with music by Sierra Black at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Showroom. Live broadcasts and entertainment will be featured in the Showroom and Grandview Lounge from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6-15 with the Ram Rodeo Viewing Party 6 to 9 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom, free admission. The WNFR Go Round Buckle Ceremony will start at 11 p.m. Dec. 6-14 in the Showroom, free. The South Point Arena will host Benny Binion’s Bucking Horse and Bull Sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 6, $15; the World Bronc Futurity at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, $18; and World Series of Team Roping Dec. 8-16, free admission. For a complete schedule of events, visit vegascowboycentral.com.
Topgolf Las Vegas
The Toyota Yard hosts daily viewings at 7 p.m. Dec. 6-15. Mechanical bull rides will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 4627 Koval Lane. All activities are free and open to all ages. topgolf.com/us/las-vegas
Treasure Island
Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que will stream live NFR feeds at 6:45 p.m. daily, followed by live performances from country rock bands ($10 cover begins at 9 p.m.). Gilley’s also offers drink specials daily and an autograph session with NFR bull riders noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 12. treasureisland.com
Tropicana
The Bullfighters Only Las Vegas Championship will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 6-15 in the Bullfighters Only Event Tent. Tickets are $30 to $60. The tent also hosts the Otterbox Tailgate Party with music, games, food, drinks and giveaways noon-2 p.m. daily. The WNFR Viewing Party will be 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6-15 in the Cohiba Ballroom. Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball after-party features live music, drink specials, a meet-and-greet with the 2019 Miss Rodeo America contestants and Miss Rodeo America 2018, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 7-8 in the Cohiba Ballroom. The Hooey Jam happy hour will be 4-6 p.m. daily at Robert Irvine’s Public House, followed by the Pendleton Whisky viewing party 6-9 p.m. Admission is free to all viewings and parties. troplv.com; bullfightersonly.com
RELATED
2018 NFR schedule of events in Las Vegas