Viewing parties, gift shows happening around NFR in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2018 - 10:54 am
 

Main Event

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s championship event will be presented at 6:45 p.m. daily through Dec. 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center, $70; ticket packages are available. nfrexperience.com; 702-739-3267

Shuttle Service

Complimentary shuttle service to and from the NFR will be available with routes from the Las Vegas Convention Center and NFR official host hotels to the Thomas & Mack Center. NFR performances will begin at 6:45 p.m. Shuttle buses will begin pick-ups at 5 p.m. and include return service to host hotels until 10:30 p.m. There is no shuttle bus service during actual rodeo performances. For a complete list of shuttle bus routes and schedule, visit nfrexperience.com.

Western Gift Shows

South Point Western Gift Show

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 6-16 in the Exhibit Halls at South Point Arena. Featuring more than 150 vendors, Western apparel, leather goods, home decor, jewelry and more, free admission. vegascowboycentral.com

Cowboy Christmas

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6-15 at Las Vegas Convention Center South Halls, 3150 Paradise Road. Featuring hundreds of exhibitors, entertainment, live music, rodeo exhibits, autograph sessions, interactive exhibits, the Junior National Finals Rodeo, the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo and more, free admission. nfrexperience.com/cowboychristmas; rmef.org/events.aspx

Rodeo Fashion and Western Arts Expo

Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6-15 (closed Dec. 10) at The Plaza, 1 Main St. Featuring 75 vendors showcasing western attire, accessories, artisans and more. rfwaexpo.com; plazahotelcasino.com

Roper Cowboy Marketplace

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6-15 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Featuring exhibitors, entertainment, demonstrations, and more; free admission. cowboymarketplace.vegas

Stetson Country Christmas

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6-16 at Sands Expo, 201 Sands Ave. Featuring exhibitors and live entertainment. The Priefert Arena will host the World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids Dec. 13-16, free admission. countrychristmas.vegas

Viewing Parties and Activities

Bally’s

Race and Sportsbook will host live feeds of NFR main events, drink specials and giveaways daily Dec 6-15. spursonthestrip.com

Caesars Palace

Pre-party at the Spanish Steps with a DJ, drink specials, lasso throwing, rider appearances and more. Daily viewing parties at Montecristo Cigar Bar, and after-parties with live music and drink specials at Cleopatra’s Barge starting at 9:20 p.m. Crown Royal rider autograph signings will be Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 and MillerCoors rider autograph signings will be Dec. 8 and Dec. 14 at the Spanish Steps. spursonthestrip.com

DLVEC and The D Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., will host viewing parties, meet-and-greets with riders and live country music, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 6-15. The D Las Vegas will host meet-and-greets with the Wright Family Bronco Riders beginning Dec. 6. thed.com; dlvec.com

Flamingo Las Vegas

Garden Bar will host live rodeo feeds and drink specials 7 p.m. to midnight daily. The Bird Bar’s after-party will be 10 p.m.-1 a.m. with MillerCoors rider autograph signings on select dates. spursonthestrip.com

Fremont Street Experience

The 32nd annual Downtown Hoedown will feature performances by Chris Janson, Granger Smith, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, Haley & Michaels and Corb Lund. The free concert starts at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5. vegasexperience.com

Gold Coast

Bob Tallman’s WNFR Charity Bowling Event will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Gold Coast Bowling Center and will benefit the Las Vegas chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. boydgamingevents.com/nfr

Golden Nugget

Doors open at 6 p.m. daily Dec. 6-14 for live viewings in the Grand Event Center. The barrel racers autograph session will be noon-2 p.m. Dec. 7. goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Hard Rock Hotel

Goose Island Pub and all casino bars will offer live NFR broadcasts and drink specials daily. Live music will begin at 10 p.m. in Vinyl on select dates from Dec. 7-15. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and admission is free. hardrockhotel.com

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill will feature viewing parties, live music and drink specials, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 6-15 with autograph signings on select dates. Carnaval Court will host the Rodeo Rider’s after-party with live music, mechanical bull rides and photo opportunities at starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 7-8. spursonthestrip.com

The Linq

The Book will feature Jack Daniel’s rider autograph signings on Dec. 8. spursonthestrip.com

MGM Grand

The Gold Buckle Zone will feature live music, dancing and performances from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 6-15. Viewing parties will be daily in the David Copperfield Theater. MGM Grand Home of the Champions autograph sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 in the Main Lobby. The Tie-Down Ropers autograph session will be from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Free admission. mgmgrand.com/nfr

The Mirage

Rodeo Vegas at The Mirage will feature viewing parties, drink specials, giveaways and entertainment at Race & Sports Book and Parlor Lounge at 6:45 p.m. daily Dec. 6-15. Live music follows the viewings at 9 p.m. in the Race & Sports Book and at 9:30 p.m. in the Parlor Lounge. Admission is free. rodeovegas.com

Miss Rodeo America Pageant

The Tropicana will host events for the 64th Miss Rodeo America Pageant leading up to the coronation. The pageant awards and crowning will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Tropicana Theater. Tickets are $92.82 to $149.62. missrodeoamerica.com; troplv.com

The Orleans

Rump’s Rodeo Party, featuring live NFR viewings and prizes, begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 to 15 in the Honky Tonk Saloon. The National Finals Tonight Show will follow with highlights, interviews, Q&A sessions, special appearances, prizes and more, at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 to 15. Bourbon Street Lounge hosts the Buckin’ Bash with live entertainment, two-step dancing and drink specials, starting at 9 p.m. The Showroom will feature family-friendly viewings at 6:30 p.m. with food and drink specials (children can accompany their parents to the free event). The All In Barrel Race will be at the Orleans Arena from Dec. 6 to 16. Admission is free and times will vary. The Showroom will feature free screenings of the documentary “Feek’s Vision” at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and 12, and also Dec. 13 in the Honky Tonk Saloon. boydgamingevents.com/nfr

Paris Las Vegas

The Paris Race & Sportsbook will host viewing parties Dec. 6-15. spursonthestrip.com

Planet Hollywood Resort

Extra Lounge will feature live country bands and streamed events Dec. 6-15. MillerCoors rider autograph signings will be Dec. 7 and Dec. 15 with Jack Daniel’s rider autograph signings on Dec. 8. Blue Moon Bar hosts MillerCoors autograph signings at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and drink specials daily 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Heart Bar will feature daily drink specials, with Jack Daniel’s samples, a DJ and more, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. PBR Bar’s after-party in the Miracle Mile Shops will have mechanical bull rides, drink specials and more. spursonthestrip.com

The Plaza

Featuring viewing parties, entertainment, food and drink specials daily with activities scheduled at the new Core Arena and Equestrian Center. For a schedule of events, visit plazahotelcasino.com.

Rio

Featuring autograph signings and daily drink specials at iBar. spursonthestrip.com

Sam’s Town

Free family-friendly viewing parties at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6-15 in the Hawthorne Room. Live country music will start at 2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. daily in Roxy’s Honky Tonk. boydgamingevents.com/nfr

Silverton

Veil Pavilion will host viewing parties with 102.7 The Coyote from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 6-15. Live entertainment will follow daily. Free admission. silvertoncasino.com

South Point

Vegas Cowboy Central at South Point will host the NFR kickoff party with music by Sierra Black at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Showroom. Live broadcasts and entertainment will be featured in the Showroom and Grandview Lounge from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6-15 with the Ram Rodeo Viewing Party 6 to 9 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom, free admission. The WNFR Go Round Buckle Ceremony will start at 11 p.m. Dec. 6-14 in the Showroom, free. The South Point Arena will host Benny Binion’s Bucking Horse and Bull Sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 6, $15; the World Bronc Futurity at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, $18; and World Series of Team Roping Dec. 8-16, free admission. For a complete schedule of events, visit vegascowboycentral.com.

Topgolf Las Vegas

The Toyota Yard hosts daily viewings at 7 p.m. Dec. 6-15. Mechanical bull rides will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 4627 Koval Lane. All activities are free and open to all ages. topgolf.com/us/las-vegas

Treasure Island

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que will stream live NFR feeds at 6:45 p.m. daily, followed by live performances from country rock bands ($10 cover begins at 9 p.m.). Gilley’s also offers drink specials daily and an autograph session with NFR bull riders noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 12. treasureisland.com

Tropicana

The Bullfighters Only Las Vegas Championship will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 6-15 in the Bullfighters Only Event Tent. Tickets are $30 to $60. The tent also hosts the Otterbox Tailgate Party with music, games, food, drinks and giveaways noon-2 p.m. daily. The WNFR Viewing Party will be 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6-15 in the Cohiba Ballroom. Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball after-party features live music, drink specials, a meet-and-greet with the 2019 Miss Rodeo America contestants and Miss Rodeo America 2018, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 7-8 in the Cohiba Ballroom. The Hooey Jam happy hour will be 4-6 p.m. daily at Robert Irvine’s Public House, followed by the Pendleton Whisky viewing party 6-9 p.m. Admission is free to all viewings and parties. troplv.com; bullfightersonly.com

