Want to watch NFR for free? Here are watch parties you won’t want to miss

On and off the Strip, there are several places to watch the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

There wasn't a seat to be had at Friday night's Wrangler NFR viewing party at The Mirage sportsbook. (Patrick Everson/Special to the Review-Journal)

The champions of the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo are presented following day 10 of the competition at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Did someone yell “PARTY!”? The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo won’t have a shortage of parties this year.

If you don’t have tickets to the rodeo (but still want to catch the action), here’s a roundup of NFR watch parties across the valley:

Silverton’s Wrangler NFR nightly viewing and after party

See every night of NFR at Silverton’s Veil Pavilion with food and drink specials, live music, giveaways and more. The watch parties are open to all ages. Doors open for the viewing party each night at 5 p.m. For details, visit silvertoncasino.com/event/nfr/.

Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island

Gilley’s Saloon is hosting a nightly watching party at 10 p.m. throughout the 10-day event, with live country music and $10 mechanical bull rides to spur your cowboy spirit. No cover before 9 p.m. For the full lineup of performers, visit treasureisland.com.

Plaza’s free NFR watch parties

The Plaza is hosting family-friendly watch parties each night of NFR, starting at 5:30 p.m. (doors at 5 p.m.) Nightly prizes and giveaways will be awarded each night of the event. Plaza is also hosting free youth and senior division rodeo competitions at its CORE Arena, and free shuttle service to and from the Thomas & Mack Center during NFR.

Kaos, Mabel’s at the Palms

Kaos Nightclub at the Palms will host watch parties for NFR from Dec. 7-9 and 15-16, with Mabel’s BBQ hosting parties from Dec. 10-14. Shuttles to and from the event at Thomas & Mack will be available from 4-6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night. Guests can also meet three-time Gold Buckle World Champion tie-down roper Tuf Cooper on Dec. 8 and 15 in the Lobby and NFR viewing areas. Go to palms.com/experiences/nfr for details.

Gary Leffew’s Buckaroo Ball at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host free NFR viewing parties starting at 5 p.m. each night of the event, with guests able to reserve a table ahead of time. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights will feature food, drinks and live music from local country artists to help start the NFR party. To reserve a spot, email kristine.ramos@dlvec.com.

Sam’s Town Live

Watch NFR every night of the rodeo starting at 5:45 p.m. at Sam’s Town Live concert hall on the venue’s big screens. The party is free and open to all ages. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Roxy’s Lounge at Sam’s Town

For a viewing party experience that’s 21+, Roxy’s is hosting a NFR watch party with free admission. The party begins nightly at 5:45 p.m.

Westgate

Guests can watch every night of the rodeo for free at Westgate’s live feed viewing parties, featuring free entertainment from country music artists at the Cabaret Theater and International Bar. Free shuttles to and from the event are also available.

Rodeo Nation at Mandalay Bay

Enjoy live viewing parties and free concerts every night of the rodeo on the south Strip. The casino will show performances from 5:15 to 8:30 p.m. each night. Guests can expect food and drink specials, giveaways and more.

Sportsbook at the Mirage

Watch NFR on an 85 inch screen at this 21+ viewing party each night from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Drink specials for the event include two for $12 beer specials, $11 liquor specials and more.

MGM Grand’s Gold Buckle Zone

MGM Grand will host watch parties, giveaways, live music and more during the rodeo. NFR performances will be shown at Centrifuge, Whiskey Down, Losers and Nellie’s Southern Kitchen each night of the event. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service to the event is also available from 4-6 p.m. and 8:15-9:45 p.m.

MGM will also host autograph signings on Dec. 9 and 14 for tie-down ropers and bareback riders, respectively.