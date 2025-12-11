‘We’re still kids at heart’: NFR stars, fans connect at autograph signing session

Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel and others posed for pictures with fans during a barrel racing autograph session at the Golden Nugget.

Barrel racer Julie Plourde signs a poster for young fan Jensyn Speck of Throckmorton, Texas, during a Friday autograph session featuring all 15 NFR qualifiers in barrel racing. Jensyn and sister Skylar were among hundreds, perhaps a thousand or more, who lined up to get autographs from their favorite rodeo stars. Credit: WPRA photo by Hannah Miller

Four-time world champion Hailey Kinsel signs a poster for a fan during Friday's barrel racing autograph session at the Golden Nugget. WPRA photo by Hannah Miller

Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel poses for a picture with young fan Emma Cox of Jonesboro, Ark., during Friday's barrel racing autograph session at the Golden Nugget. (Credit: Patrick Everson)

How would you like to be 10 minutes away from meeting your favorite professional athletes, and have that sprung on you as a surprise?

That’s how it happened last Friday for youngsters Skylar and Jensyn Speck of Throckmorton, Texas. Their parents, Nathan Wright and Sabrina Speck, were able to keep a lid on plans to attend an autograph signing session with the 15 barrel racers who qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

“They did not know we were coming to this,” Wright said. “It was a complete surprise. This is the first time we’ve come out for the NFR.”

So both girls were stunned just beforehand, and perhaps more so after getting signatures from all 15 contestants, posing for pictures along the way during the two-hour event at the Golden Nugget.

“I just found out at Starbucks like 10 minutes ago,” Jensyn said. “It was the best time of my life. I’m speechless, mostly.”

Older sister Skylar was mostly at a loss for words, as well.

“Surprising. Exciting. Shocking,” Skylar uttered.

Mom was just happy that the surprise came off as well as it did.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime deal. I’m glad they got to do this, because barrel racing is one of the girls’ passions,” Sabrina said.

But make no mistake, this is a two-way street. The barrel racers love to make fans’ faces light up, particularly the younger fans.

“I love the kids, because I was a kid and still feel like a kid. We’re still kids at heart, on horses,” four-time world champion Hailey Kinsel said while signing autographs for a flood of fans that never stopped for the full two hours.

“Each of these kids we’re meeting, one of ’em will run here someday. They’re gonna be the next one of us, and I think that’s really special.”

Kinsel speaks the truth, as these world-class barrel racers were once little kids with big dreams, too.

Kassie Mowry, the 2024 barrel racing world champion, fondly recalls being the autograph seeker, rather than the autograph signer.

“I remember being the one standing in this line, meeting Lisa Lockhart, meeting Sherri Cervi,” Mowry said. “It never gets old. This is what we do it for, the people who support us and cheer us on all year.

“The kids just light up talking to us. This puts things into perspective.”

As it turns out, Lockhart — one of Mowry’s heroes — is still competing, now in the NFR for a 19th consecutive year. Seated next to Mowry, Lockhart said she remains grateful for these opportunities, most of all enjoying the conversations with fans.

“It’s about the stories — these people’s stories and how important it is for them to meet us,” Lockhart said. “We just met somebody from Italy who’s been dreaming of coming here for 20 years. That means something.”

It certainly means something to the Cox and Saunders families, who traveled together from Jonesboro, Ark., to Las Vegas for the NFR. James and Mary Cox brought daughter Emma Cox to the signing session, and the youngster was overwhelmed.

“I enjoy watching them on TV. But it’s really cool meeting them,” Cox said.

Face-to-face tends to have that effect. Rodeo is the rare sport in which throngs of fans can meet their idols in this way. That’s not happening with your favorite NFL or NBA star.

“It was so cool getting to meet them in person,” said Drew Saunders, in town with her dad, Scott Saunders.

In fact, the parents get a lot out this interaction, too.

“It’s neat as a parent, bringing them to see the rock stars of the sport they love. It’s an opportunity they’ll very rarely get,” Scott said.

Added Emma’s father, James: “It’s fun to watch the girls light up when they see women put in the work they put in. To be able to share that with them is a blast. This is like the cherry on top.

“Seeing these barrel racers at the rodeo, it’s exciting. But to get to meet these people like this, it’s special. It’s surreal for the girls. It’ll sink in when they leave here.”

James then circled back to something Kinsel said, thinking of Emma and Drew’s futures.

“Hopefully, they’re on the other side of the table someday.”

Along with the joy it provides all the fans, Kinsel said the autograph sessions provide a needed respite for her and her barrel racing peers. There’s a lot of pressure in Vegas this week, for 10 nights of go-rounds, with huge money and world championship gold buckles on the line.

“When we’re here, we’re not thinking about the competition, we’re not worried about our horses. It’s all about the fans,” Kinsel said. “The connection with the fans is so important. It doesn’t get old. It’s extra special.”