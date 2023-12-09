Who’s competing at 2023 NFR?: Breaking down each competition

Here’s a look at the rodeo competitors coming to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, with a breakdown of how the races shape up in each discipline.

In this July 4, 2013, photo, Dalton Massey of Hermiston, Ore. competes in the steer wrestling event during the Yoncalla Rodeo in Yoncalla, Ore. (AP Photos/The News-Review, Michael Sullivan)

Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Ga. left, and Junior Nogueira of Presidente Prudente, Brazil compete in Team Roping in the eighth go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Brittany Pozzi of Tonozzi of Victoria, Texas (11) competes in Barrel Racing during the sixth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, competes in bull riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wright shared the title for the day’s bull riding competition with Ky Hamilton of Mackay, Australia. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shelby Boisjoli competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All-Around

Stetson Wright is the PRCA’s four-time defending all-around world champion. And nothing short of his truck breaking down and him having to walk the 220 miles from Beaver, Utah, to Las Vegas will keep him from a fifth straight gold buckle. And even that probably won’t stop him.

With a whopping $459,620.60 in season-long earnings to count toward the all-around standings, Wright is lapping the field and then some. And he’s once again ranked No. 1 in both saddle broncs and bull riding. So the 24-year-old cowboy stands to pad his bank account in record-setting fashion at the 2023 National Finals Rodeo.

1. Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, $459,620.60

2. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala., $144,134.31

3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, $133,424.15

4. Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, Calif., $132,687.99

5. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., $118,342.31

6. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., $113,609.80

7. Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, $112,946.74

8. Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss., $104,874.90

9. Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., $101,148.86

10. Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., $91,017.01

Bareback Riding

Rookie Keenan HayeS hit the PRCA circuit with a bang, winning 16 rodeos and emerging as the co-champ in a 17th. The 20-year-old cowboy racked up $265,895.60 in the regular season, giving him a cushion of more than $100,000 heading into the NFR.

But with all the money available to be won in Las Vegas, second-place Clayton Biglow and others surely aren’t out of it yet. Biglow took 11th in the world bareback standings in 2022.

Kade Sonnier, Tim O’Connell and Leighton Berry round out the top five, and all are certainly gold-buckle threats. O’Connell is a three-time world champion competing in his 10th straight NFR. Berry finished third in the 2022 world standings, while Sonnier – like Hayes – is enjoying a breakout rookie season.

Defending world champion Jess Pope has work to do in his fourth straight NFR. He’s 10th among the 15 qualifiers, at $127,047.73.

1. Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., $265,895.60

2. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., $162,737.96

3. Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La., $160,469.47

4. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, $159,326.29

5. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, $157,955.35

6. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, $147,236.77

7. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, $143,123.37

8. Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, $131,451.53

9. Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla., $127,967.91

10. Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., $127,047.73

11. Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, $126,165.50

12. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., $119,896.86

13. Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., $118,219.69

14. Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, $117,807.62

15. Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., $111,687.69

Steer Wrestling

At 30 years old, Dalton Massey finally qualified for his first NFR, and in first place, no less. Last year, he narrowly missed out on the top 15 and a trip to Vegas, finishing 17th in the world steer wrestling standings. In 2023, he left nothing to chance, notching seven wins, including at the prestigious RodeoHouston.

But it won’t be easy for Massey to stay on top of the world during the NFR. Two-time defending world champ Tyler Waguespack, going for his fifth gold buckle, is third in the standings. A couple of go-round wins would put Waguespack right there.

Jesse Brown is second in the standings. He’s in his fourth consecutive NFR and seeking his first world title. Brown finished a career-best fifth in the world standings in 2022. Will Lummus is in his sixth straight NFR and is also shooting for his first gold buckle. He finished an aching second in 2022, trailing Waguespack by less than $3,000 when the NFR concluded.

1. Dalton Massey, Hermiston, Ore., $193,430.03

2. Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., $161,613.04

3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., $146,647.41

4. Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., $143,988.44

5. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., $124,275.40

6. J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., $122,396.63

7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., $116,047.80

8. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, $107,839.27

9. Cody Devers, Balko, Okla., $104,132.34

10. Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, British Columbia, $104,025.95

11. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., $101,453.41

12. Stan Branco, Chowchilla, Calif., $98,289.58

13. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., $96,316.87

14. Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., $85,510.84

15. Don Payne, Stephenville, Texas, $84,611.81

Team Roping

Kaleb Driggers is looking for a third straight team roping world championship, and he’s in a good position to start the NFR. Driggers topped the regular-season header earnings board at $160,144.53. When the dust settled after last year’s NFR, Driggers had $340,708.23 to nab his second consecutive gold buckle.

Junior Nogueira, Driggers’ partner and therefore the 2021 and 2022 world champion heeler, enters the NFR second in the heeler standings. If Nogueira and Driggers keep roping like they have at the past two NFRs, a third gold buckle will be in their future.

Tyler Wade — second in the header standings — and Wesley Thorp — who leads all heelers — are going for a first world championship together. Thorp has one gold buckle to his credit, in 2019 partnering with Cody Snow. Thorp finished 14th in the 2022 heeler standings, while Wade was eighth in the header standings.

Headers

1. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., $160,144.53

2. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, $154,925.69

3. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala., $145,083.21

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., $138,347.99

5. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz., $138,115.41

6. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., $133,487.42

7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, $123,483.95

8. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., $119,653.63

9. Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, $118,705.98

10. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., $114,765.21

11. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., $103,154.31

12. Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss., $102,163.55

13. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., $100,522.33

14, Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., $100,127.21

15. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., $97,752.47

Heelers

1. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, $172,152.96

2. Junior Nogueira, Sao Paulo, Brazil, $160,144.53

3. Colter Todd, Willcox, Ariz., $153,282.61

4. Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., $138,347.99

5. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., $133,487.42

6. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, $123,483.95

7. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., $120,004.95

8. Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, $118,705.98

9. Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, Texas, $114,765.21

10. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., $114,023.57

11. Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, $98,555.62

12. Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, $97,752.47

13. Cole Curry, Liberty, Miss., $94,986.72.

14. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., $94,909.03

15. Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., $93,983.17

Saddle Bronc Riding

Saddle Bronc Riding

This race is the far-tighter one for Stetson Wright. Despite his family’s rich history in racking up saddle bronc gold buckles, Wright has just one to his credit so far, in 2021. Wright finished fourth in 2022. In the 2023 regular season, he notched 15 solo saddle bronc wins and was co-champion at another four rodeos.

Sage Newman reached the NFR for a third straight year, and he’s right in the thick of it at No. 2 as he pursues his first world title. Newman finished fifth in the 2022 standings. Kade Bruno qualified for his first NFR in 2022 and finished 11th in the final standings. He’s certainly right in it this year, sitting third. And defending world champ Zeke Thurston is a threat, as well, sitting fourth heading into the NFR. Thurston is going for his fourth gold buckle.

1. Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, $251,626.41

2. Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., $247,263.50

3. Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, $225,259.17

4. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $221,919.01

5. Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $155,974.09

6. Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, $150,940.14

7. Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, $150,402.41

8. Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, $142,420.78

9. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., $139,220.98

10. Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta, $136,829.01

11. Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo., $135,288.54

12. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., $132,743.15

13. Damian Brennan, Queensland, Australia, $129,743.87

14. Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., $128,954.60

15. Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., $125,388.16

Tie-Down Roping

Twenty-year-old Riley Webb is out to improve on his 2022 NFR debut. Last year, he finished 10th in the world standings and was the Resistol Rookie of the Year in tie-down roping. Now, he’s got a nearly $74,000 cushion atop the 2023 tie-down world standings.

But several others are in Webb’s rearview mirror – and perhaps closer than they appear, with all the money to be won over the course of the 10-day NFR. Shad Mayfield took second in the 2022 world standings and enters the NFR in second. Haven Meged sits third, after finishing eighth in 2022.

And Shane Hanchey, sitting in fourth, is always going to have something to say about who wins the tie-down gold buckle. Hanchey has just one world title to his credit, in 2013, but he’s competing in his 14th straight NFR. He finished 14th last year, but that was after a run of finishing second in 2019, third in 2020 and fourth in 2021.

1. Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, $280,404.98

2. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., $206,603.81

3. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., $195,067.76

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., $156,660.20

5. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, $139,681.50

6. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, $136,447.44

7. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, $133,128.44

8. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, $129,105.72

9. Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, $127,481.34

10. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, $119,607.98

11. Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alberta, $117,416.88

12. Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, Calif., $116,551.48

13. John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, $115,054.18

14. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., $114,552.04

15. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, $114,326.32

Barrel Racing

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi has a healthy lead atop the world standings as she goes after her third barrel racing gold buckle — and first since 2009. The veteran cleared $270,563.42 in the 2023 regular season, about $110,000 more than second-place Jordon Briggs. Tonozzi certainly has the experience edge, competing in her 16th NFR. She finished 11th in the world in 2022.

Briggs is the 2021 world champion and daughter of four-time world champ Kristie Peterson. She’s got significant ground to make up, but is familiar with the territory. Briggs followed her 2021 championship season by taking second in the world in 2022, about a go-round behind gold-buckle winner Hailey Kinsel.

Speaking of Kinsel, she’s the defending world champ and has won the gold buckle four of the past five years, but she sits 13th in the world standings.

1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, $270,563.42

2. Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, $160,824.20

3. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., $158,752.41

4. Taycie Matthews, Wynne, Ark., $145,439.17

5. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $134,591.65

6. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, $133,802.17

7. Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., $120,505.57

8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., $117,695.43

9. Summer Kosel, Glenham, S.D., $115,681.61

10 Ilyssa Riley, Hico, Texas, $111,473.37

11. Sissy Winn, Chapman, Texas, $109,022.49

12. Stevi Hillman, Granbury, Texas, $109,015.44

13. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, $105,775.77

14. Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, $105,643.94

15. Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., $102,968.22

Bull Riding

Stetson Wright had an absolutely monstrous regular season in bull riding, pocketing $368,629.98 to top the world standings by more than $114,000. Wright is the defending world champ in bull riding and also won the 2020 gold buckle.

At last year’s NFR, Wright won a whopping $271,545 over 10 days of bull riding to finish the season with an eye-popping $592,144. It would seem as if everyone else is playing for second, but again, there’s a lot of money to be won in Vegas, so it’s not out of the question.

Australian Ky Hamilton sits second in the world and is competing in his fourth straight NFR. He finished fourth in the world standings in 2020 and 2022, and was 10th in 2021. Josh Frost is third in the standings as he pursues his first gold buckle. He finished second last year behind Wright.

1. Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, $368,629.98

2. Ky Hamilton, Queensland, Australia, $254,164.59

3. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $232,033.97

4. Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, $181,192.18

5. Trey Holston, Fort Scott, Kan., $178,544.16

6. Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., $156,286.35

7. Hayes Weight, Goshen, Utah, $154,694.97

8. T Parker, Winnie, Texas, $152,792.48

9. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., $150,714.71

10. Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, $145,020.68

11. Jordan Hansen, Amisk, Alberta, $144,222.51

12. Jared Parsonage, Saskatchewan, $139,551.62

13. Cody Teel, Bryan, Texas, $135,671.02

14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, $135,243.62

15. Cullen Telfer, Plant City, Fla., $128,244.93

Breakaway Roping

National Finals Breakaway Roping takes place Dec. 5-6 at South Point Arena &Equestrian Center.

Shelby Boisjoli had a massive 2023 regular season, piling up $164,548.50. For context, 2022 world champion Martha Angelone finished with $130,303.91 after the Nationals Finals Rodeo was complete.

Boisjoli is already $34,000-plus beyond that, with plenty of money potentially to be won at the 2023 Finals. She finished fifth in the world last year.

Angelone will go for a second straight gold buckle and is third in the world standings. In between the defending champ and Boisjoli is Hali Williams, having a breakout season while qualifying for her first National Finals.

1. Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas, $164,548.50

2. Hali Williams, Comanche, Texas, $146,742.61

3. Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, $132,865.18

4. Sarah Angelone, Lipan Texas, $114,284.11

5. Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, $109,725.58

6. Joey Williams, Volborg, Mont., $106,799.15

7. Taylor Munsell, Alva, Okla., $105,902

8. Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, $95,277.34

9. Cheyanne Guillory, Kingston, Okla., $85,703.08

10. Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, $85,239.66

11. Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, Ariz., $82,816.11

12. Kendal Pierson, Wardlow, Alberta, $80,031.07

13. Rickie Fanning, Spearfish, S.D., $79,481.91

14. Josie Conner, Iowa, La., $74,763.21

15. Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., $66,742.14 ◆