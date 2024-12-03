Who’s competing at 2024 NFR?: Breaking down each competition

Here’s a look at the rodeo competitors coming to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, with a breakdown of how the races shape up in each discipline.

All-Around

For the first time in half a decade, a cowboy not named Stetson Wright will take home the PRCA’s highest honor. With the five-time defending all-around champion sidelined all season, someone else can claim the accolade — but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be someone new.

Former world champion tie-down roper Shad Mayfield has been the leader since June when he added steer roping to his portfolio. The Clovis, New Mexico, cowboy is searching for his second gold buckle.

However, 2016 all-around champ Junior Nogueira, also a two-time world champion team roping heeler, earned enough in tie-down roping late in the season to join the race. They’re both trying to fend off Coleman Proctor, who finished in the top 20 in team and steer roping for a shot at his first all-around title.

While those roping veterans have the most likely shot, it’s impossible to count out rookie Wacey Schalla as he follows in Wright’s footsteps as a two-event roughstock competitor (bull and bareback riding).

1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., $224,412.77

2. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, $190,401.08

3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., $185,703.12

4. Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla., $167,952.90

5. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, $133,016.32

6. Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, $107,546.62

7. Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., $101,966.47

8. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., $99,768.86

9. Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., $93,375.27

10. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, S.D., $92,365.14

Bareback Riding

The rising stars of bareback riding duked it out for the top spot heading into the NFR, with Rocker Steiner making a late surge to sit atop the standings. With 19 rodeo wins and $233,319 in earnings heading into Las Vegas, Steiner is trying to follow in the footsteps of his father, Sid, and grandfather, Bobby, and earn a world title.

His biggest threat is the guy who sat atop the standings most of the year. Keenan Hayes made sure there was no sophomore slump a year after bursting onto the scene and winning the world as a rookie. The 21-year-old resumed his dominance, finishing runner-up in the regular-season standings.

The top seven in the bareback battle features a youth movement, with second-year pro Dean Thompson and rookie Weston Timberman sitting four and seventh, respectively. But veterans Leighton Berry (third) and R.C. Landingham (fifth) have plenty of experience on their side, keeping them in contention for a first world title.

And don’t count out former world champ Jess Pope. A late-season surge of nearly $40,000 carried him from just inside the top 15 to No. 6 in the standings.

1. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, $233,318.94

2. Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., $219,083.09

3. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, $172,955.15

4. Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, $172,196.52

5. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., $171,419.82

6. Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., $168,154.44

7. Weston Timberman, Columbus, Mont., $154,099.72

8. Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, $139,556.41

9. Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, $139,067.13

10. Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, $138,362.54

11. Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, $137,365.16

12. Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., $137,128.24

13. Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., $137,095.72

14. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., $129,498.70

15. Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., $128,964.98

Steer Wrestling

Dalton Massey’s follow-up to 2023 has been nothing short of impressive. A year after reaching the NFR for the first time, he’s back at the Thomas & Mack Center as the top-ranked steer wrestler. This time around, he’s eager to finish what he started after ending up in second place last December.

Just behind him is a man searching for his breakthrough moment. Dakota Eldridge has earned 11 trips to the NFR, winning two average titles (2015, 2017), but he’s never left Las Vegas with the big one, finishing second and third in those years, respectively.

Will Lummus can relate, as the seven-time NFR qualifier has finished among the top five in four previous trips, including a pair of runner-up showings.

And even though he might be a long shot to win the world, Tyler Waguespack’s comeback is worth noting. The reigning and five-time world champion tore his bicep in June, returned to action in August and worked his way back into the top 15 for a fourth straight NFR berth and 10th appearance overall.

1. Dalton Massey, Hermiston, Ore., $199,262.94

2. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., $169,401.29

3. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, $153,752.08

4. Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., $148,837.27

5. J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., $147,265.81

6. Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., $135,265.90

7. Don Payne, Stephenville, Texas, $119,938.51

8. Cash Robb, Altamont, Utah, $110,556.68

9. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., $108,610.92

10. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., $99,656.56

11. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, $96,381.60

12. Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., $94,574.71

13. Tucker Allen, Ventura, Calif., $93,436.54

14. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., $92,655.96

15. Scott Guenthner, Consort, Alberta, $91,347.95

Team Roping

The team roping leaderboard has seen several changes at the top spot throughout the year, but the duo of header Dustin Egusquiza and heeler Levi Lord managed to finish the regular season as the front-runners. The pair won or co-championed a combined 17 rodeos in 2024. Last year, they came into the NFR fourth but fell to ninth, so a little redemption is certainly on their agenda.

The same can be said for header Kaleb Driggers and heeler Junior Nogueira. A year after they were first and second in their respective categories, they were relegated to the middle of the pack after everything concluded, ending a run of three straight world championships for the pair. And with Nogueira in contention for the all-round title, this duo is aiming for a big finish.

Of course, the defending champs — header Tyler Wade and heeler Wesley Thorp — might have something to say about how things play out.

Also of note is the comeback of heeler Kollin VonAhn. After nearly a decade away from serious PRCA competition, the two-time world champion teamed with Andrew Ward and made a huge surge at the end of the season, jumping from in the mid-20s to inside the top 10. He won the world in 2009 and 2015.

Headers

1. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., $201,007.70

2. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, $191,737.56

3. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., $177,360.55

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., $155,790.29

5. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., $143,145.98

6. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., $136,581.02

7. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., $129,366.12

8. J.C. Yeahquo, Mandaree, N.D., $126,295.58

9. Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla., $125,663.15

10. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., $117,418.34

11. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., $113,082.90

12. Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., $108,811.88

13. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., $108,313.26

14. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., $108,268.78

15. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz., $105,068.55

Heelers

1. Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., $201,007.70

2. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, $191,737.56

3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, $188,486.30

4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., $146,583.75

5. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., $142,557.08

6. Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., $129,366.12

7. Kaden Profili, Jacksonville, Texas, $126,836.21

8. Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., $125,382.46

9. Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., $124,958.76

10. Coleby Payne, Stephenville, Texas, $122,196.95

11. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., $117,704.78

12. Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, Texas, $114,789.14

13. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., $112,042.13

14. Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, $110,279.79

15. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., $108,912.27

Saddle Bronc Riding

A year after making the NFR for the first time, Australian standout Damian Brennan is back in Las Vegas and staking his claim as the favorite to win the saddle bronc crown. Brennan finished the regular season with nearly a $30,000 lead over second-place Ryder Wright, a nine-time qualifier looking for his third world championship. Aside from Wright, four of the top five in the standings are chasing their first title.

Of course, a defending champ might have to spoil it for them all, as Zeke Thurston would love to add world championship No. 5 to his trophy case. First-time qualifiers Statler Wright, Brody Wells and Resistol rookie of the year Zachary Dallas are eager to make a name for themselves.

1. Damian Brennan, Queensland, Australia, $280,035.39

2. Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, $251,262.33

3. Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, $227,122.81

4. Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, $219,783.57

5. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., $213,987.95

6. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $211,385.40

7. Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., $207,735.32

8. Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., $187,939.77

9. Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah, $172,823.86

10. Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $147,858.41

11. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, $139,743.10

12. Brody Wells, Powell, Wyo., $135,802.88

13. Zachary Dallas, Las Cruces, N.M., $129,156.72

14. Ben Anderson, Eckville, Alberta, $127,284.72

15. Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $127,249.51

Tie-Down Roping

Shad Mayfield’s goal is to leave Las Vegas with two gold buckles in his luggage. Along with leading the all-around standings, Mayfield is also setting the pace in tie-down roping, with a more than $60,000 lead over Haven Meged coming in.

The margin between Nos. 2-4 is tight, with Meged, Ty Harris and Riley Webb separated by less than $5,000. Like Mayfield, Meged and Webb are after a second tie-down world title, while Harris is chasing his first.

And while they don’t come in with as much money, veterans Marty Yates (10 NFR qualifications) and Shane Hanchey (15) certainly have the poise to make a rally.

1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., $286,346.67

2. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., $221,308.91

3. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, $219,172.35

4. Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, $216,906.92

5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., $157,844.67

6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, $155,868.36

7. John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, $155,803.90

8. Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, $140,958.41

9. Dylan Hancock, San Angelo, Texas, $134,896.22

10. Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., $134,380.43

11. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, $127,443.92

12. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., $123,998.66

13. Joel Harris, San Angelo, Texas, $116,809.91

14. Cole Clemons, Lipan, Texas, $103,417.48

15. Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, $101,980.44

Barrel Racing

When it matters most, Hailey Kinsel and her horse, Sister, seem to come up clutch. A late-season surge, including a win at the CINCH Playoff Series Championship, vaulted Kinsel to the top spot in the standings.

However, Leslie Smalygo isn’t far behind. Two years ago, Smalygo made her first NFR by a slim margin, sneaking in at 15th. In 2023, she missed the cut. This season, the cowgirl and her 13-year-old horse, Gus, left no doubt they’d be back in Vegas. Smalygo secured a career high of nearly $196,000 in the regular season.

Behind them are NFR staples Kassie Mowry (fourth), Emily Beisel (fifth) and Lisa Lockhart (sixth). Combined, the group has 29 NFR qualifications. And don’t forget about the new face to the NFR party. Last season, Ashley Castleberry finished on the wrong side of the cutline, placing 17th to miss her first trip to Vegas. This year, she achieved redemption, qualifying in third place.

1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, $204,102.54

2. Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., $195,906.99

3. Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, Texas, $170,234.90

4. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, $162,282.84

5. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., $154,004.96

6. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., $140,887.64

7. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, $132,495.16

8. LaTricia Duke, Zephyr, Texas, $129,148.01

9. Halyn Lide, China Spring, Texas, $121,965.70

10. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., $121,480.98

11. Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., $117,969.63

12. Andrea Busby, Millsap, Texas, $115,838.17

13. Abby Phillips, Marshall, Texas, $115,510.22

14. Carlee Otero, Perrin, Texas, $112,909.82

15. Shelley Morgan, Eustace, Texas, $111,189.30

Bull Riding

If a breakthrough season were a person, it might look like T.J. Gray. Since his rookie year in 2021, Gray has found a bit of difficulty navigating life as a PRCA competitor, with his best finish 22nd last year. All that changed in 2024, as he finds himself sitting first in the standings heading into NFR, earning close to double the amount from his first three years combined.

However, it’s a tight race, as five other competitors cleared $200,000 in the regular season — Hayes Weight, Jace Trosclair, Josh Frost, Clayton Sellars and Resistol rookie of the year Jeter Lawrence.

Lawrence isn’t alone in the rookie category, as fellow first-year competitors Wacey Schalla and Cooper James are also inside the top 10 of the world standings.

1. T.J. Gray, Dairy, Ore., $244,843.59

2. Hayes Weight, Goshen, Utah, $236,023.24

3. Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La., $212,965.17

4. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $211,063.61

5. Clayton Sellars, Wildwood, Fla., $207,366.06

6. Jeter Lawrence, Council Hill, Okla., $206,133.71

7. Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla., $194,096.08

8. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore., $165,013.32

9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, $160,669.71

10. Cooper James, Erda, Utah, $158,998.24

11. Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, $150,460.32

12. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., $129,996.52

13. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., $128,454.56

14. Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, $125,615.60

15. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La., $121,352.39

Breakaway Roping

National Finals Breakaway Roping takes place Dec. 3-4 at South Point Arena & Equestrian Center.

The defending world champion enters the season-culminating event back atop the standings. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged used a $30,000 payday at the CINCH Playoff Series Championship to skyrocket to No. 1 after hovering in the top five most of the season.

Just behind her is Josie Conner, a two-time NFBR qualifier who narrowly earned spots at 15th in 2022 and 13th in 2023. This season, she comes in as a bona fide contender.

Then it’s a pair of seasoned veterans in 23-time WPRA champion Jackie Crawford and nine-time WPRA champ Kelsie Domer. After 2022 world champion Martha Angelone in sixth, the earnings dip significantly.

1. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Miles City, Mont., $146,664.56

2. Josie Conner, Iowa, La., $139,098.18

3. Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, $135,498.02

4. Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, $133,036.93

5. Taylor Munsell, Alva, Okla., $132,997.53

6. Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, $131,098.51

7. Maddy Deerman, Hope, N.M., $112,897.38

8. Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, Ariz., $97,998.75

9. Rickie Fanning, Spearfish, S.D., $97,007.54

10. Macy Young, Wittmann, Ariz., $89,530.89

11. Kendal Pierson, Wardlow, Alberta, $87,558.56

12. Hali Williams, Comanche, Texas, $84,790.79

13. TiAda Gray, May, Texas, $82,446.97

14. Rylee George, Oakdale, Calif., $81,956.93

15. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Pueblo, Colo., $77,756.64