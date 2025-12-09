49°F
National Finals Rodeo

‘Win more’: Schalla eyes multiple titles in 2nd NFR — NFR DAY 5 PHOTOS

Competitors are introduced before the start of the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tilden Hooper rides Straight Stick while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tilden Hooper rides Straight Stick while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jacek Frost looks to dismount from Disco Party while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Garrett Shadbolt rides Tator Tot while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wacey Schalla rides Breaking News while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wacey Schalla rides Breaking News while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wacey Schalla looks on after competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jess Pope rides Gun Fire while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rocker Steiner rides Lunatic Heaven while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rocker Steiner reacts after placing first in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Justine Garcilazo, from left, Tomas Garcilazo, and their son Louie Garcilazo acknowledge the crowd after performing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Will Lummus reacts after competing in steer wrestling during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Scott Guenthner competes in steer wrestling during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tyler Waguespack comes up short in steer wrestling during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kolton Schmidt and Jonathan Torres compete in team roping during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Zac Dallas rides Cat Walk while competing in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Statler Wright rides Lindsey’s Thunder Rolz while competing in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lefty Holman rides Irv’s Legacy while competing in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Q Taylor rides Straight Moonshine while competing in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brody Cress rides Virgil while competing in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Stetson Wright rides Dandy Delight while competing in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Zeke Thurston rides The Black Tie while competing in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Damian Brennan rides R. Watsons Ed Bishop while competing in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jenna Paulette performs at the start of the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Damian Brennan reacts after placing first in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
John Douch competes in tie-down roping during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Riley Webb competes in tie-down roping during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Riley Webb competes in tie-down roping during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Riley Webb competes in tie-down roping during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tricia Aldridge competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Andrea Busby competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Andrea Busby competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Andrea Busby competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hailey Kinsel competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Carlee Otero competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bullfighter Cody Webster is introduced during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bullfighter Dusty Tuckness is introduced during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bullfighter Cody Webster, right, fist bumps Qynn Andersen during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bullfighter Cody Webster distracts Vitalix Ringling Road during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bryce Jensen reacts after competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mason Moody rides Wild Bill while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rawley Johnson gets bucked from Rick’s Honky Tonk while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
JR Stratford rides Deal Me In while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
JR Stratford reacts after competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
JR Stratford celebrates with bullfighter Dusty Tuckness after competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
TJ Gray narrowly avoids Tesla after getting bucked off during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bullfighters Dusty Tuckness, left, and Cody Webster, right, distract Tesla after TJ Gray, second from left, was bucked off during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tristen Hutchings gets bucked from Robbie’s Boy while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ky Hamilton rides Kingdom while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wacey Schalla rides Halo’s Iron Hide while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wacey Schalla gets bucked off from Halo’s Iron Hide while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Stetson Wright rides Pegasus while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2025 - 10:07 pm
 

Wacey Schalla entered the 2025 National Finals Rodeo making his second appearance in rodeo’s largest and longest event.

The 20-year-old from Arapaho, Oklahoma, found himself leading the world standings in a tight and competitive bull riding field.

Schalla was also going toe-to-toe with five-time all-around champion Stetson Wright in a two-man race for the all-around title.

But there was still one box Schalla needed to check off in his NFR career: His first career NFR go-round victory.

Schalla checked that box Sunday night. He won his bareback riding go-round with a score of 87.25 points on the fourth night of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“I’m just excited and just happy it’s happened early in the week so we can win more,” Schalla said Sunday on getting his first NFR go-round win.

The win could be what Schalla needs to open the floodgates and try to take charge in bull riding and make a rally at Wright for the all-around title.

“Vegas is what we look forward to all year,” Schalla said Sunday. “To be here, in the hunt to win a couple of gold buckles, it’s pretty exciting. “I don’t even have the words to say how much fun we’re having out here. It’s a great time in Vegas always.”

On Monday, Schalla placed third in his bareback riding go-round (88 points) and picked up $21,882 in earnings.

In bull riding, Schalla fell off less than three seconds into his run and did not get any earnings. Schalla ($413,458) trails Wright by more than $49,000 in the bull riding standings.

Schalla holds $548,131 in earnings in the all-around standings and faces a steeper deficit of more than $74,000 behind Wright.

“(Wright), he’s an absolute beast, really,” Schalla said Sunday. “Just to be in there and in the in the talk in that race against Stetson Wright is actually an honor for me.”

‘Another year maturing’

Schalla is used to winning. In 2024, attending Clarendon College (Texas), Schalla was the College National Finals Rodeo all-round champion and rookie of the year.

Later that year he made his first NFR appearance. Schalla qualified in bull riding and he received earnings in just two rounds. He ended last year fourth in the all-around standings, seventh in bull riding and 27th in bareback riding.

“I think it was just another year maturing and realizing how good I actually was and I was just happy to make it all happen this year,” Schalla said of what he learned from his first NFR.

That’s shown up this year. Schalla has won all-round event wins at 14 rodeos. He’s added 17 bull riding wins and seven bareback riding wins.

“That was a good horse,” Schalla said Sunday of his winning run. “I was just excited to get through all of the distractions and make it happen. … Today showed it, I’m here to do all I can to win as much money as I can.”

Solid in both events

After a more dominant bull riding season, it’s been Schalla’s bareback riding that’s shined.

He leads the bareback riding aggregate (an average of all riders’ times) which could net Schalla an extra $94,035 if he holds onto that first spot after the 10 rounds at NFR and get closer to Wright.

Schalla is fourth ($264,392) in the bull riding standings and is more than $156,000 behind leader Rocker Steiner.

“I feel great,” said Schalla, who added that a lot could happen in the final five rounds. “I’ve been doing a lot to keep my body in great shape and I’m ready to get on (five) more.”

‘Rookie mistake’

If there was any mishaps during Schalla’s first few runs at NFR, it was that he broke his horse riding riggin (a device that helps bareback riders hold on to the horse) before he made his bareback riding run Sunday.

Schalla was supposed to go second, but when his riggin broke, and he didn’t have his backup with him, Schalla was allowed to go later in the round.

He picked up one from Cole Franks was Schalla made his round winning run.

“It was a rookie mistake for sure,” Schalla said. “I have a backup, but I left it in my hotel room. But we made it happen.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

