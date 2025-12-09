‘Win more’: Schalla eyes multiple titles in 2nd NFR — NFR DAY 5 PHOTOS

Wacey Schalla, making his second appearance at the National Finals Rodeo, is alive for multiple titles, including the all-around title in a battle with Stetson Wright.

Wacey Schalla entered the 2025 National Finals Rodeo making his second appearance in rodeo’s largest and longest event.

The 20-year-old from Arapaho, Oklahoma, found himself leading the world standings in a tight and competitive bull riding field.

Schalla was also going toe-to-toe with five-time all-around champion Stetson Wright in a two-man race for the all-around title.

But there was still one box Schalla needed to check off in his NFR career: His first career NFR go-round victory.

Schalla checked that box Sunday night. He won his bareback riding go-round with a score of 87.25 points on the fourth night of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“I’m just excited and just happy it’s happened early in the week so we can win more,” Schalla said Sunday on getting his first NFR go-round win.

The win could be what Schalla needs to open the floodgates and try to take charge in bull riding and make a rally at Wright for the all-around title.

“Vegas is what we look forward to all year,” Schalla said Sunday. “To be here, in the hunt to win a couple of gold buckles, it’s pretty exciting. “I don’t even have the words to say how much fun we’re having out here. It’s a great time in Vegas always.”

On Monday, Schalla placed third in his bareback riding go-round (88 points) and picked up $21,882 in earnings.

In bull riding, Schalla fell off less than three seconds into his run and did not get any earnings. Schalla ($413,458) trails Wright by more than $49,000 in the bull riding standings.

Schalla holds $548,131 in earnings in the all-around standings and faces a steeper deficit of more than $74,000 behind Wright.

“(Wright), he’s an absolute beast, really,” Schalla said Sunday. “Just to be in there and in the in the talk in that race against Stetson Wright is actually an honor for me.”

‘Another year maturing’

Schalla is used to winning. In 2024, attending Clarendon College (Texas), Schalla was the College National Finals Rodeo all-round champion and rookie of the year.

Later that year he made his first NFR appearance. Schalla qualified in bull riding and he received earnings in just two rounds. He ended last year fourth in the all-around standings, seventh in bull riding and 27th in bareback riding.

“I think it was just another year maturing and realizing how good I actually was and I was just happy to make it all happen this year,” Schalla said of what he learned from his first NFR.

That’s shown up this year. Schalla has won all-round event wins at 14 rodeos. He’s added 17 bull riding wins and seven bareback riding wins.

“That was a good horse,” Schalla said Sunday of his winning run. “I was just excited to get through all of the distractions and make it happen. … Today showed it, I’m here to do all I can to win as much money as I can.”

Solid in both events

After a more dominant bull riding season, it’s been Schalla’s bareback riding that’s shined.

He leads the bareback riding aggregate (an average of all riders’ times) which could net Schalla an extra $94,035 if he holds onto that first spot after the 10 rounds at NFR and get closer to Wright.

Schalla is fourth ($264,392) in the bull riding standings and is more than $156,000 behind leader Rocker Steiner.

“I feel great,” said Schalla, who added that a lot could happen in the final five rounds. “I’ve been doing a lot to keep my body in great shape and I’m ready to get on (five) more.”

‘Rookie mistake’

If there was any mishaps during Schalla’s first few runs at NFR, it was that he broke his horse riding riggin (a device that helps bareback riders hold on to the horse) before he made his bareback riding run Sunday.

Schalla was supposed to go second, but when his riggin broke, and he didn’t have his backup with him, Schalla was allowed to go later in the round.

He picked up one from Cole Franks was Schalla made his round winning run.

“It was a rookie mistake for sure,” Schalla said. “I have a backup, but I left it in my hotel room. But we made it happen.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Brennan gains ground in saddle bronc riding

On a night when saddle bronc riding leader Ryder Wright had a penalty on his run and didn't record a time, second-place rider Damian Brennan took advantage.

Brennan won the saddle bronc riding go-round with a score of 90 points Monday on the fifth night of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It's Brennan's second go-round win at this NFR, and it came at after Brennan did not record a time on Sunday following a penalty.

"I'm feeling on top of the world," Brennan said. "To come back after last night and jump out there and win the round, that's what I needed to get it going again."

The win got Brennan a lot close to Wright in the standings. By adding $36,668 for the win, Brennan is second in the standings ($361,489.02) and less than $12,000 behind Wright ($373,387.13).

"(The horse) just jumps and kicks and everything we want, we can stay back and I can really show off and do my job," Brennan said.

Brennan, a native of Injune, Australia, won Friday's go-round on the second round of NFR with another 90 score.

"When I got off, I knew it was going to be close to the lead, I didn't know what (the score was going to be), but that was a really good feeling," Brennan said.

Brennan is currently 10th in the aggregate standings, which is an average of all riders' scores during NFR (350.75), just ahead of Wright (350.50).

The top eight in the aggregate get an extra payout of money to add to the world standings, which could help close the gap from Brennan to Wright with how tight and competitive the saddle bronc riding field is.

"It's awesome, you never get sick of (taking the victory lap in the arena)," Brennan, 26, said. "It's so tough out there to get a round win and to get two of them out here in one year, and hopefully a few more yet, it's awesome."

Other go-round winners

Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, in bareback riding (89 points).

Scott Guenther, Consort, Alberta, Canada, in steer wrestling (3.4 seconds).

Kolton Schmidt, Barnhead, Alberta, Canada, and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Florida, in team roping (3.7 seconds).

John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, in tie-down roping (7.4 seconds).

Carlee Otero, Perrin, Texas, in barrel racing (13.43 seconds).

JR Stratford, Byers, Kansas, in bull riding (90.5 points).

— Alex Wright Review-Journal