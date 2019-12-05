Wrangler kicks off NFR with party on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
Wrangler kicked off NFR with a party on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday night.
Wrangler kicked off NFR with a party on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday night.
A “Party With Abandon” was held at the Ling Ling Lounge at Hakkasan Restaurant and Nightclub at the MGM Grand.
The party was themed around Wrangler’s new global brand campaign, which captures the adventurous optimism of the cowboy spirit and exemplifies the opportunities that arise when people take risks and choose to live life with courage.
More NFR: Follow reviewjournal.com/NFR.