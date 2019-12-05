59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
National Finals Rodeo

Wrangler kicks off NFR with party on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2019 - 12:51 pm
 

Wrangler kicked off NFR with a party on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday night.

A “Party With Abandon” was held at the Ling Ling Lounge at Hakkasan Restaurant and Nightclub at the MGM Grand.

The party was themed around Wrangler’s new global brand campaign, which captures the adventurous optimism of the cowboy spirit and exemplifies the opportunities that arise when people take risks and choose to live life with courage.

More NFR: Follow reviewjournal.com/NFR.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Mont. (111) competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the ei ...
How to watch NFR in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The National Finals Rodeo begins in Las Vegas tonight, and will make the Thomas and Mack Center its home for the next 10 days.

Isaac Diaz of Texas competes in the saddle bronc riding during the third go-round of the Nation ...
NFR rides into Las Vegas for 35th year
By Patrick Everson / RJ

As the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo rides into town for its 35th 10-day run at the Thomas Mack Center, numerous individuals deserve credit for first bringing this event to Las Vegas in 1985.