Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule — Saturday, Dec. 9

Here’s the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule for Saturday, Dec. 9.

Contestants and officials watch competitors in the bareback riding event during the second night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Saturday

Wrangler NFR 9–5

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding.

Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, tie-down ropers, MGM Grand. Free admission, open to the public. Contestants depart at 2 p.m.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Boyd Gaming Chute-Out Rodeo. Orleans Arena. Ticket Required (starting at $30). For more information, visit www.BoydChuteOut.com.

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade, Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. MRA Contestants to showcase new trends in Western fashion. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com.

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation Auction, Cowboy, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem.

7 p.m.: Third go-round

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

CONCERTS

— Casey Donahew, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR

— Mark Wills, Hard Rock Hotel, Vinyl. 855-900-7625 or hardrockhotel.com

— Gary Allan, The Joint at Hard Rock. 800-473-7625 or hardrockhotel.com

— Travis Tritt, Westgate Las Vegas. 800-222-5361 or www.westgateresorts.com.

— George Strait, T-Mobile Arena. 702-692-1600 or t-mobilearena.com

Sunday

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

8 a.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Free admission, open to the public.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding.

9 a.m.: All In Barrel Race, Race 1, Orleans Arena. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.LVBarrelRace.com.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Bob Tallman Wrangler NFR Charity Bowling Tournament, Gold Coast Bowling Center. To support Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund and Speedway Children’s Charities. Bowling, silent auction and more. Free admission. Fee required to bowl; teams and individuals welcome. For more information, contact Paulette Anderson at 702-632-8242.

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Pageant, Coronation Performance presented by Las Vegas Events. MGM Grand Conference Center. Ticket required. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on the MRA Store.

Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public. Contestants depart at 2 p.m.

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

4 p.m-5 p.m.: Fellowship of Christian Cowboys Public Church Service, Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem.

7 p.m.: Fourth go-round

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

6 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas. Live Wrangler NFR viewing party, followed by live music from Texas Jamm Band and Scotty Alexander. Free admission, open to the public.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Rumps Rodeo Party, The Orleans Showroom. Hosted by PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford. Special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2017, Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand (near sports book). Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, The Orleans, inside Bailiwick. Hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go-Round Buckle Presentations, South Point Showroom. Hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Aaron Watson (Thursday-Monday); Sierra Black (Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 16).

CONCERTS

— LOCASH, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR

— Charlie Daniels, Golden Nugget, The Showroom. 866-946-5336 or goldennugget.com

— Dustin Lynch, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

— The Last Bandoleros, The Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com

— David Ball, Hard Rock Hotel, Vinyl. 855-900-7625 or hardrockhotel.com

