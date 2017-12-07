Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule — Thursday, Dec. 7

Here’s the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule for Thursday, Dec. 7.

The National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Wibbitz)

The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The National Finals Rodeo starts Thursday. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Thursday

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

— 8 a.m.-noon: PRCA National Convention Registration. South Point Convention Area.

— 9 a.m.: Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse & Bull Sale. South Point Arena and Equestrian Center (doors open 8 a.m.). United Bucking Horse Association (2 & 3 Year Futurity Finals). To benefit ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Tickets available at South Point box office, 702-797-8055 or www.southpointarena.com.

— 9 a.m.-noon: PRCA National Convention Contract Personnel Trade Show. South Point Exhibit Hall.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show. Mandalay Bay. Free admission, open to the public.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding.

— 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: South Point Western Gift Show. South Point Exhibit Hall and Boot Barn Concourse. Free admission, open to the public.

— 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Country Christmas, Sands Expo. Free admission, open to the public.

— 10 a.m.: World of Rodeo Reunion, Gold Card Gathering, The Orleans. Pre-registration approximately 10 a.m.-noon, followed by visitation and rodeo conference. Tickets required. For tickets and information, call Larry Jordan at 406-223-6503.

— 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America PRCA Luncheon. MGM Grand Conference Center. Doors open 11 a.m. WNFR luncheon with stock contractors, rodeo committees, rodeo impromptu questions by MRAP contestants. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on the MRA Store.

— 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: WPRA Star Celebration. South Point Grand Ballroom. No ticket required. To RSVP, call the WPRA office at 719-447-4627.

— Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— 1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— Noon: PRCA Permit Holder of the Year Challenge. South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Permit Holder of Year Challenge, with live bucking horse sale. Tickets available at South Point box office, 702-797-8055 or southpointarena.com.

— 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Boyd Gaming Chute-Out Rodeo. Orleans Arena. Ticket Required (starting at $30). For more information, visit www.BoydChuteOut.com.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

— 6:45 p.m.: Opening ceremony and anthem.

— 7 p.m.: First go-round

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

— 6 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas. Live Wrangler NFR viewing party, followed by live music from Texas Jamm Band and Scotty Alexander. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Rumps Rodeo Party, The Orleans Showroom. Hosted by PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford. Special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2017, Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR

— 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand (near sports book). Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, The Orleans, inside Bailiwick. Hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go-Round Buckle Presentations, South Point Showroom. Hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Aaron Watson (Thursday-Monday); Sierra Black (Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 16).

CONCERTS

— Aaron Watson, South Point. 866-791-7626 or southpointcasino.com

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com

— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR

— John Michael Montgomery, Golden Nugget, The Grand. 866.946.5336/goldennugget.com

— Casey Donahew, The Mirage, Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR

— Rob Staley Band, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111 or treasureisland.com

— Ned LeDoux, Silverton, The Veil Pavilion. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com

— Daryle Singletary, Hard Rock, Vinyl. 800-473-7625 or hardrockhotel.com

— Jim Presley Band, Plaza. 702-386-2110 or plazahotelcasino.com

Friday

Wrangler NFR 9-5

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding.

— 9 a.m.: World of Rodeo Reunion, Gold Card Gathering, The Orleans, Mardi Gras Ballroom. Registration 9-10 a.m., followed by visitation. Luncheon at noon, to include live auction and presentations. Tickets required. For tickets and information, call Larry Jordan at 406-223-6503

— 10 a.m.: Stace Smith World Bronc Futurity Finale, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Doors open 9 a.m. Featuring top 4- and 5-year saddle bronc horses in North America. Video sale in arena to immediately follow the Futurity. Tickets available at South Point box office, 702-797-8055 or southpointarena.com.

— 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Pageant, Fashion Show Luncheon and Hall of Fame Inductions, MGM Grand Conference Center. Doors open 11:15 a.m.; luncheon 11:30 a.m. noon; fashion show and MRAI Hall of Fame inductions noon-2 p.m. Ticket required. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on the MRA Store.

— Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR autograph session, barrel racers. Golden Nugget, The Grand Event Center. Free admission/open to the public. Contestants depart at 2 p.m.

— 1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Boyd Gaming Chute-Out Rodeo. Orleans Arena. Ticket Required (starting at $30). For more information, visit www.BoydChuteOut.com.

— 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

— 6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem.

— 7 p.m.: Second go-round

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

— 6 p.m.: Gary Leffew's Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas. Live Wrangler NFR viewing party, followed by live music from Texas Jamm Band and Scotty Alexander. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Rumps Rodeo Party, The Orleans Showroom. Hosted by PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford. Special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2017, Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR

— 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand (near sports book). Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck'N Ball, The Orleans, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, The Orleans, inside Bailiwick. Hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go-Round Buckle Presentations, South Point Showroom. Hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Aaron Watson (Thursday-Monday); Sierra Black (Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 16).

CONCERTS

— Aaron Watson, South Point. 866-791-7626 or southpointcasino.com

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand,. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com

— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR

— Chris Janson, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR

— Rob Staley Band, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111 or treasureisland.com

— Jim Presley Band, Plaza. 702-386-2110 or plazahotelcasino.com

— Brenda Lee, Golden Nugget, The Grand. 866-946-5336 or goldennugget.com

— Mark Wills, Hard Rock Hotel, Vinyl. 855-900-7625 or hardrockhotel.com

— Cole Swindell, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

— Travis Tritt, Westgate Las Vegas. 800-222-5361 or www.westgateresorts.com.

— Gary Allan, The Joint at Hard Rock. 800-473-7625 or hardrockhotel.com

— Reba, Brooks & Dunn, The Colosseum, Caesars Palace. 888-929-7849 or caesarspalace.com

— Ron White, The Mirage, Terry Fator Theatre. 800-963-9634 or mirage.com

— George Strait, T-Mobile Arena. 702-692-1600 or t-mobilearena.com.

— Sonny Burgess, The Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com