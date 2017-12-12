Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule — Tuesday, Dec. 12

Here’s the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Tuesday
WRANGLER NFR 9 – 5
8 a.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Free admission, open to the public.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping.
9 a.m.: All In Barrel Race, Race 1, Orleans Arena. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.LVBarrelRace.com.
Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, steer wrestlers, Cowboy Christmas, Rodeo Way. Free admission, open to the public. Contestants depart at 2 p.m.
1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA
Thomas & Mack Center
6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem.
7 p.m.: Sixth go-round
WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK
6 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas. Live Wrangler NFR viewing party, followed by live music from Texas Jamm Band and Scotty Alexander. Free admission, open to the public.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Rumps Rodeo Party, The Orleans Showroom. Hosted by PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford.Special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.
6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2017, Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand (near sports book). Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.
9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, The Orleans, inside Bailiwick. Hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go-Round Buckle Presentations, South Point Showroom. Hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Sierra Black (Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 16).
CONCERTS
— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com
— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR
— Sierra Black, South Point. 866-791-7626 or southpointcasino.com
— Glen Templeton, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR
— Austin Allsup, The Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com
— Tanya Tucker, Golden Nugget, The Showroom. 866.946.5336 or goldennugget.com
— Andy Griggs, Hard Rock, Vinyl. 800-473-7625 or hardrockhotel.com
— Trick Pony, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111 or treasureisland.com
— Siana, Plaza. 702-386-2110 or plazahotelcasino.comWednesday
WRANGLER NFR 9-5
8 a.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Free admission, open to the public.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Girls Breakaway.
Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, bull riders, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Free admission, open to the public. Contestants depart at 2 p.m.
1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA
Thomas & Mack Center
6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem.
7 p.m.: Seventh go-round
WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK
6 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas. Live Wrangler NFR viewing party, followed by live music from Texas Jamm Band and Scotty Alexander. Free admission, open to the public.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Rumps Rodeo Party, The Orleans Showroom. Hosted by PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford. Special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.
6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2017, Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand (near sports book). Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.
9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, The Orleans, inside Bailiwick. Hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go-Round Buckle Presentations, South Point Showroom. Hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Saturday).
CONCERTS
— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com
— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR
— Alabama, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Theater. 888-320-7110 or wynnlasvegas.com
— Lonestar, Golden Nugget, The Showroom. 866-946-5336 or goldennugget.com
— Randy Brown, Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com
— Cody Johnson, South Point. 866-791-7626 or southpointcasino.com
— Glen Templeton, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR
— Trick Pony, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111 or treasureisland.com
— Siana, Plaza. 702-386-2110 or plazahotelcasino.com
— Dwight Yoakam, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
