Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule — Tuesday, Dec. 12

Here’s the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Ty Wallace of Collbran, Colo. rides Tennessee Whiskey in the bull riding event during the fifth night of the 59th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Glen Templeton performs tonight at The Mirage Race and Sports Book. (The Mirage)

Tuesday

WRANGLER NFR 9 – 5

8 a.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Free admission, open to the public.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping.

9 a.m.: All In Barrel Race, Race 1, Orleans Arena. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.LVBarrelRace.com.

Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, steer wrestlers, Cowboy Christmas, Rodeo Way. Free admission, open to the public. Contestants depart at 2 p.m.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem.

7 p.m.: Sixth go-round

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

6 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas. Live Wrangler NFR viewing party, followed by live music from Texas Jamm Band and Scotty Alexander. Free admission, open to the public.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Rumps Rodeo Party, The Orleans Showroom. Hosted by PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford.Special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2017, Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand (near sports book). Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, The Orleans, inside Bailiwick. Hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go-Round Buckle Presentations, South Point Showroom. Hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Sierra Black (Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 16).

CONCERTS

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com

— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR

— Sierra Black, South Point. 866-791-7626 or southpointcasino.com

— Glen Templeton, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR

— Austin Allsup, The Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com

— Tanya Tucker, Golden Nugget, The Showroom. 866.946.5336 or goldennugget.com

— Andy Griggs, Hard Rock, Vinyl. 800-473-7625 or hardrockhotel.com

— Trick Pony, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111 or treasureisland.com

— Siana, Plaza. 702-386-2110 or plazahotelcasino.comWednesday

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

8 a.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Free admission, open to the public.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Girls Breakaway.

Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, bull riders, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Free admission, open to the public. Contestants depart at 2 p.m.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem.

7 p.m.: Seventh go-round

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

6 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas. Live Wrangler NFR viewing party, followed by live music from Texas Jamm Band and Scotty Alexander. Free admission, open to the public.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Rumps Rodeo Party, The Orleans Showroom. Hosted by PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford. Special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2017, Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand (near sports book). Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, The Orleans, inside Bailiwick. Hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go-Round Buckle Presentations, South Point Showroom. Hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Saturday).

CONCERTS

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com

— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR

— Alabama, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Theater. 888-320-7110 or wynnlasvegas.com

— Lonestar, Golden Nugget, The Showroom. 866-946-5336 or goldennugget.com

— Randy Brown, Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com

— Cody Johnson, South Point. 866-791-7626 or southpointcasino.com

— Glen Templeton, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR

— Trick Pony, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111 or treasureisland.com

— Siana, Plaza. 702-386-2110 or plazahotelcasino.com

— Dwight Yoakam, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

