Wranglers National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas

Giddy-up, y’all: The rodeo is in town.

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which has brought money and cowboys to Las Vegas since 1985, is returning for 10 days of rootin’-tootin’ good times.

The rodeo kicks off Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center where athletes from around the world will compete in steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing and more. NFR has sold out over 340 consecutive performances in Las Vegas.

This year’s rodeo has a $10.9 million competition payout, a new high for NFR.

All performances begin at 5:45 p.m. Last year, the rodeo had a total attendance of 169,539 people over 10 days, according to an NFR news release.

For those interested in getting some cowboy apparel, there’s The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The convention, which also opens Thursday and spans 10 days, features over 350 exhibitors selling western wear, furniture and art. Admission is free, and the gift show is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Other western wear-themed gift shows to check out during the rodeo are the Roper Cowboy Marketplace at Mandalay Bay, Cinch Western Gift Show at South Point and Stetson Country Christmas at the Rio.

South Point will also host several NFR events, including the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s National Convention on Wednesday and Miss Rodeo America events.

Country music favorite Luke Bryan added six shows to his residency show “Luke Bryan: Vegas” at the Resorts World Theatre to coincide with the rodeo. For tickets, go to rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

For the full NFR schedule, visit nfrexperience.com.