Wright bucks family’s rodeo history by sticking with both broncs, bulls

Nearly everyone in the Wright bloodline rode bulls at some point. They all gave it up to focus on saddle broncs. Everyone, that is, except for Stetson.

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, celebrates after riding Relentless while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, celebrates after competing in bull riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wright shared the title for the day’s bull riding competition with Ky Hamilton of Mackay, Australia. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stetson Wright competes in the saddle bronc riding event during round 10 of the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stetson Wright, PRCA All-Around World Champion, poses for a portrait during a shoot for the National Finals Rodeo at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas poses for a portrait during a shoot at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

At some point, every member of the Wright family hit a similar crossroad moment in their respective rodeo careers.

As young competitors, they were all encouraged to take part in multiple events, allowing them to gain experience in the arena. But as the focus sharpened from amateur to professional competition, priorities seemed to change.

Nearly everyone in the Wright bloodline rode bulls at some point. They all gave it up to focus on saddle broncs.

Everyone, that is, except for Stetson.

“My family is known for bronc riding, but they were all exceptional bull riders,” Stetson said, noting that his brother Ryder won a national title in junior high and that several other family members competed in bull riding too. “They were all pretty good at it, but they looked at longevity and decided just to do bronc riding. I liked it too much to give it up after high school.”

It’s certainly a decision that worked out in his favor.

Stetson entered the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with more than a $100,000 lead in the bull riding world standings. He’s hoping for a second straight world title in the event and third crown in the last four seasons.

His lead in saddle bronc riding before NFR was less comfortable, a mere $4,000 or so ahead of Sage Newman. But Wright’s combined total of almost $460,000 in regular season earnings put him more than $300,000 ahead in the all-around standings, assuring him a fifth straight title.

That will put Wright in elite company, as he will join Trevor Brazile, Ty Murray, Larry Mahan and Tom Ferguson as the only cowboys to ever win five or more all-arounds consecutively.

Between parents, siblings, cousins and uncles, the Wright family has an impressive history in professional rodeo, particularly in saddle bronc. Cody, the patriarch of the group, set the standard with a pair of world titles (2008, 2010). Ryder followed suit with two of his own (2017, 2020). Jesse (2012) and Spencer (2014) — Cody’s brothers — each have a gold buckle to their credit as well.

While everyone else shifted to a single focus at some point, Stetson found more success early on in bull riding and decided to keep competing as his skills in saddle bronc developed. He won an all-around world championship (2019) before he won an event title, with his first event world buckle coming in bull riding in 2020. HIs first saddle bronc title came in 2021.

There was never really a conversation between father and son, Stetson and Cody, about Stetson’s continued pursuit of two events. Along the way, Stetson found the drive to ride in two different styles and keep himself physically and mentally ready for the rigors of rodeo. The buckles are certainly impressive, but they are a byproduct of an abundance of hard work and fortitude, which is truly what astounds the elder Wright.

“I think it’s pretty amazing for him to do as well as he has and stay healthy, and take care of himself as good as he has,” Cody said of his son’s career thus far. “Despite what anybody thinks or sees, he’s had his fair share of bumps and bruises. He just seems to deal with it and ride through it. I’m pretty damn proud of him because I do know how rough it is and physically demanding, and how hard it is to compete at the level he competes at, day in and day out.”

That motivation to be the best in multiple events is a driving force for Stetson.

As a kid, he and his brothers often talked about their future in the PRCA, dreaming of the time when they would compete for world titles, including bull riding and all-around.

For Stetson, that dream remains very much alive. While there’s no shortage of Wright-related success, Stetson is just proud to add his part to an already impressive lineage.

“Anytime I win a bull riding world title or an all-around, I feel like it’s checking off a goal that my whole family had. We all wanted to be the king of the cowboys in the all-around. I know every single person in my family wanted a bull riding world title, so every time I win one of them, I feel like it’s not just for me, it’s for them,” Stetson said. “As far as the saddle bronc riding goes, anytime you can strap on a gold buckle that looks the exact same as your dad’s and brothers’ and uncles’, it’s pretty special.”