New bull riding team series to hold finals in Las Vegas

A new series featuring bull riders competing in a team format will hold its playoffs and championships in Las Vegas, Pro Bull Riders announced Saturday.

A PBR logo with lightning projected on the dirt ring during the last day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A new series featuring bull riders competing in a team format will hold its playoffs and championships in Las Vegas, Pro Bull Riders announced Saturday.

The inaugural PBR Team Series Championship is set for T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 4-6, 2022.

“As we made the most revolutionary changes in our sport’s history with the PBR Team Series, we were hopeful that Las Vegas, which has been home to PBR World Finals for nearly three decades, would be the place where we would crown our champion teams,” PBR CEO Sean Gleason said in a statement.

“After so many memorable years of deciding our individual championship in Las Vegas, we are very proud that the city will remain home to an exciting PBR championship weekend.”