Rodeo

NFR Day 2 — PHOTOS

December 4, 2020 - 11:10 pm
 
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, on the second day of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Roseanna Sales / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Jesse Brown on the second day of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Clay Guardipee / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Richmond Champion on Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Clay Guardipee / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Blake Knowles on Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Roseanna Sales / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Tyler Milligan on Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Alaina Strangle / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Dakota Eldridge on the second day of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Clay Guardipee / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Shorty Garrett on the second day of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Roseanna Sales / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Lefty Holman on the second day of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Roseanna Sales / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Jess Pope on the second day of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Alaina Strangle / PRCA PRO RODEO)
The grand entry on Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Roseanna Sales / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Junior Nogueira on Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (PRCA PRO RODEO)
Jesse Brown on Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (PRCA PRO RODEO)
Rusty Wright on Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Roseanna Sales / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Marty Yates on Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Roseanna Sales / PRCA PRO RODEO)
Tim O’Connell on Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (PRCA PRO RODEO)

Day 2 of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo from Arlington, Texas, is in the books.

Stetson Wright is trying to become the first cowboy to win back-to-back all-around gold buckles since Trevor Brazile completed the feat in 2014 and 2015.

Check out the night’s action in the photo gallery and all the results from Friday night.

