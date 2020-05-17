Professional Bull Riders to hold closed event at South Point

The Professional Bull Riders will bring 48 of its top athletes to the South Point Hotel every Friday and Saturday through June 28.

Marco Eguchi falls off the back of Wild Child during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Live sports are returning to Las Vegas.

The Professional Bull Riders is bringing 48 of its top athletes to the South Point Hotel beginning June 5 for a team challenge event, the hotel announced Sunday.

The event will be every Friday and Saturday through June 28, and closed to the public. CBS’s family of networks will carry the broadcasts.

PBR contested three events in April in May using enhanced safety protocols.

The organization holds its annual World Finals in Las Vegas every fall.

“After successfully holding closed events in Oklahoma that utilized a comprehensive wellness and safety plan now being reviewed by other leagues, we have added protocols to provide fans a secure place to enjoy a new exciting team format,” PBR commissioner Sean Gleason said in a statement.

“We want to thank our fans for their patience and cooperation, as well as our venue, city and state partners, including Governor Kristi Noem, for collaborating on these measures for bringing this new team tournament in front of fans in an environment they’ll be comfortable in,” he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

