87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Professional Bull Riders

2 teams pull ahead in PBR Team Challenge at South Point

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2020 - 2:48 pm
 

Team Cooper Tires and Team Las Vegas each went 3-0 on the opening weekend to take a large lead in the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Team Challenge at South Point Arena.

The first-year event is a 12-team, 48-rider weekly competition that concludes next month in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Team Cooper Tires amassed 844 points with victories Friday through Sunday in the Monster Energy Team Cup Division A standings, far ahead of Team Las Vegas at 520 points. Both teams are the only ones with winning records.

On Sunday, Team Cooper Tires defeated Team Union Home Mortgage 175.75 points to 88.5, Team Las Vegas shut out Team Wrangler 174.75-0 and Team YETI beat Team Can-Am 173-86.5.

Team Cooper Tires’ other victories were 336.25-87 over Team Can-Am on Friday and 332-0 over Team YETI on Saturday. Team Las Vegas beat Team YETI 88.25-0 on the first day and Team Union Home Mortgage 257-85.25 on Saturday.

Also, Team Union Home Mortgage was a 337-257.25 winner over Team Wrangler on Friday, and Team Can-Am defeated Team Wrangler 347.25-0 on Saturday.

World No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil and Team Cooper Tires is the individual leader with 431 points, with Brazilian Luciano de Castro of Team Union Home Mortgage next at 258.

The Division A section continues Friday through Sunday. Division B will compete the following two weekends.

The top three teams in each division based on win-loss records will compete in the championship round July 10 to 12.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
2
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
3
Smoke briefly billows from fire near Bellagio
Smoke briefly billows from fire near Bellagio
4
2 lives forever changed during violent minutes on Las Vegas Boulevard
2 lives forever changed during violent minutes on Las Vegas Boulevard
5
Las Vegas casinos host 1st weekend visitors since shutdown — BLOG
Las Vegas casinos host 1st weekend visitors since shutdown — BLOG
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jess Lockwood shows off his winning trophy after being awarded the 2019 PBR World Finals Champi ...
Jess Lockwood rallies to capture second PBR world title
By / RJ

Lockwood, 22, completed his first five eight-second rides at the PBR World Finals and finished the event Sunday with an aggregate score of 453 to win the event — and his second championship in three seasons after winning his first title in 2017.