2 teams pull ahead in PBR Team Challenge at South Point

Team Cooper Tires and Team Las Vegas each went 3-0 on the opening weekend to take a large lead in the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Team Challenge.

Jose Vitor Leme celebrates keeping his first place spot after riding BootDaddy.com during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Team Cooper Tires and Team Las Vegas each went 3-0 on the opening weekend to take a large lead in the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Team Challenge at South Point Arena.

The first-year event is a 12-team, 48-rider weekly competition that concludes next month in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Team Cooper Tires amassed 844 points with victories Friday through Sunday in the Monster Energy Team Cup Division A standings, far ahead of Team Las Vegas at 520 points. Both teams are the only ones with winning records.

On Sunday, Team Cooper Tires defeated Team Union Home Mortgage 175.75 points to 88.5, Team Las Vegas shut out Team Wrangler 174.75-0 and Team YETI beat Team Can-Am 173-86.5.

Team Cooper Tires’ other victories were 336.25-87 over Team Can-Am on Friday and 332-0 over Team YETI on Saturday. Team Las Vegas beat Team YETI 88.25-0 on the first day and Team Union Home Mortgage 257-85.25 on Saturday.

Also, Team Union Home Mortgage was a 337-257.25 winner over Team Wrangler on Friday, and Team Can-Am defeated Team Wrangler 347.25-0 on Saturday.

World No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil and Team Cooper Tires is the individual leader with 431 points, with Brazilian Luciano de Castro of Team Union Home Mortgage next at 258.

The Division A section continues Friday through Sunday. Division B will compete the following two weekends.

The top three teams in each division based on win-loss records will compete in the championship round July 10 to 12.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.