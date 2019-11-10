Ex-PBR champion Jess Lockwood overcomes injury to fight for title

Lockwood, 22, is in the thick of yet another world title race despite missing several weeks — and events — while nursing the most serious injury of his professional career.

Jess Lockwood is pumped after a successful ride on The Right Stuff during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jess Lockwood stays focused atop of The Right Stuff during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans are bathed in red as cowboys are announced during opening ceremonies on the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Flames erupt from a metal bull off the stage as cowboys are announced during opening ceremonies on the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cowboys line up while announced during opening ceremonies on the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ezekiel Mitchell dominates Lester Gillis during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ramon de Lima is already bucked by Ridin Solo as he leaves the gate during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ramon de Lima leans back on Ridin Solo during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alisson De Souza does his best to stay on I'm Legit Too during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A bullfighter is down and gets the horn of a bull during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Matt Triplett celebrates his successful ride on Sun Country during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keyshawn Whitehorse attempts to hang on to Rocket Man during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dylan Smith is bucked on Spotted Snake during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Austin Richardson catches some air off the back of Proctors Pride during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mason Taylor sits tall on Nathan during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Daylon Swearingen catches some air atop of Too dirty during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Derek Kolbaba gets sideways atop of Skeeter Peter during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Luciano De Castro sits back atop of Rusty Bones during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dalton Kasel stays balanced atop of Secret Sauce during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cody Teel is assisted from the ring after riding with a torn ACL atop of Udder Lover during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cooper Davis leans way back on M.A.G.A. during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joao Ricardo Vieira catches lots of air atop of Strange Cargo during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chase Outlaw chases the leaders atop of Catch My Drift during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chase Outlaw celebrates a successful ride on Catch My Drift during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jose Vitor Leme, atop of BootDaddy.com, points to Jess Lockwood who's chasing him for first place during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jose Vitor Leme celebrates keeping his first place spot after riding BootDaddy.com during the fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rubens Barbosa sets the high score for the day atop of Chiseled during the Fourth day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former PBR world champion Jess Lockwood spent nearly three months this year recovering from a broken collarbone. Yet he’s still contending for a second world title.

“He’ll put the effort in to rehab. He’ll do everything he can do get better, and he’s one to not really come back until he’s ready,” said Lockwood’s father, Ed. “When he came back, he started winning right away.”

Imagine if he had been healthy all season.

Lockwood, 22, is No. 2 in the PBR world title standings despite the most serious injury of his professional career. The Volborg, Montana, native trailed standings leader Jose Vitor Leme by a mere 407 points Saturday night before the fourth round of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena.

He’s won a tour-high 14 events to go with 31 round victories and nearly $500,000 in prize money. He’s completing 64 percent of his rides, too, tops among cowboys with at least 40 events to their name this season.

“That’s what you dream of. Playing in the living room, you’re not saying, ‘I’m going to ride at the county fair,’ ” Lockwood said. “You’re riding at the PBR World Finals and you’re trying to win that gold buckle. … I just keep it simple. Any bull they put under me or any bull I pick, I know I’ve got to stay on.”

Lockwood is a bull riding prodigy, turning professional in 2016 and conquering the world’s best cowboys a year later. He was the PBR’s Rookie of the Year and its world champion in 2017 at the ripe age of 20 and parlayed his earnings into a residence of his own, some 2 miles from his parent’s ranch.

He finished No. 12, though, in 2018 and acknowledged that “you get all this thrown at you” after winning a title and that his life was “kind of a blur at times.” But he bounced back in January by winning two of his first three events and placing in the top five in five of his first six.

Then he was a horned during a ride on a bull named Wild Goose in Feburary at an event in Texas.

“There was nothing I could do. Problem is, I was trying to do much and it held me out even longer,” Lockwood said. “Really, I had to sit on my butt and watch cartoons or something.”

Lockwood finally returned to the tour May 3 and won another event in New Mexico on May 18. He won three more events in June, three straight in early July and three in August to build some momentum before the PBR World Finals.

He also logged scores of 93.75 and 94 atop Heartbreak Kid, a mighty bull who had bucked off 38 consecutive riders.

“I came into the finals with a lot of confidence,” Lockwood said.

And it shows.

Lockwood has been at ease all week and led the aggregate scoring at the finals with a total of 270 through the first three rounds. It’s not his first time here. It’s his fourth, and he’s sporting a mature, seasoned demeanor — knowing that he’s done this before.

“I know what he’s put into it and I know how hard he works at it,” the elder Lockwood said. “It’s not really a surprise to me.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.