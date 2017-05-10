Last Cowboy Standing returns for 2nd year at Helldorado Days

PRCA Bull fighter Donnie Castle is upended by a bull during the Helldorado Days rodeo at the Las Vegas Village grounds in Las Vegas Saturday, May 14, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

It’s not often 82-year-old events make major changes, but last year Helldorado Days got a face lift by adding the Professional Bull Riding major Last Cowboy Standing to its lineup.

A year later the event returns as the headliner of the rodeo, which takes place Thursday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Village. Riders will try to stay on their bull for eight seconds one round at a time Friday and Saturday, with the last man to not fall off winning one of the organization’s biggest competitions of the year.

”We love Las Vegas. It’s our second home,” PBR CEO Sean Gleason said. “Being tasked with reinvigorating (the Helldorado Days) brand is a great honor for PBR.”

This year Last Cowboy Standing arrives at Helldorado Days amidst what Gleason calls “one of the more exciting” seasons in his 17 years with PBR. While Brazilian rider Edurado Aparecido is currently atop the world standings by 885 points, only 510 points separated the riders in second and 10th.

Winning one round of Last Cowboy Standing is worth 125 points, and winning the whole competition is worth 625 and $100,000.

“I’ve never seen it as tight as it is, basically from 2-10. They’re basically separated by a normal event win, let alone a major,” Gleason said. “I think it’s going to be the tightest race we’ve ever had.”

The top 40 riders in the world will compete in the event, with World No. 2 Kaique Pacheco returning to the event as defending champion and Aparecido being the last rider eliminated last year.

Just 490 points behind Pacheco is Texas rider Stormy Wing, who enters the competition tied for seventh in the rankings with two event wins already under his belt this season. Wing didn’t make it out of the first round last year but complimented the outdoor venue and the atmosphere, even though Las Vegas was hit with unseasonably warm temperatures at last year’s event.

“There’s the best bulls, the best bull riders,” Wing said. “I’ve been talking to my buddies, we’re all excited to get back and put on a good show.”

To better accommodate fans, PBR moved the start times of the competition to 7:45 p.m. Friday and 8:30 p.m. Saturday this year. The event will also be shown on CBS Sports Network on Friday and KLAS-8 on Sunday.

”We’re optimistic, based on our first year under our Helldorado brand. We’re very excited for this year,” Gleason said. “There’s so many points available at these majors, they are game-changers.”

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.