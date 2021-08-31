Officials confirm PBR World Finals heading to Texas

Las Vegas is losing one of rodeo’s marquee events with the Professional Bull Riders World Finals heading to Fort Worth, Texas beginning next year, officials confirmed Tuesday.

A PBR logo with lightning projected on the dirt ring during the last day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The event has been held in Las Vegas since its founding in 1994, outside of last year’s event, which was moved to Arlington, Texas, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final go round for the event in Las Vegas will be Nov. 3-7 at T-Mobile Arena, before it moves into the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth next year.

“We would like to thank the city of Las Vegas for being such an incredible host to the PBR World Finals for nearly three decades,” said PBR Commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason in a statement. “While we are excited about the move to Texas, Las Vegas will continue to hold marquee PBR events, which will be announced in the coming months.”

Along with the relocation of the finals, PBR announced that it also will restructure its season. The 2022 PBR season will span January-May, with seasons 2023 and after lasting from November-May.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and President Steve Hill said that despite losing a longstanding event, the agency is hopeful it won’t be the last of PBR in the valley.

“We are grateful for our partnership with PBR and look forward to welcoming their fans back as we work with their leadership to bring other events to the destination,” Hill said in a statement.

