Professional Bull Riders

PBR Finals leaving Las Vegas starting in 2022

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2021 - 12:40 pm
 
Opening ceremonies during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, No ...
Opening ceremonies during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Pro Bull Riders World Finals is leaving Las Vegas, with this year’s Nov. 3-7 event at T-Mobile Arena ending a decades long agreement between Las Vegas and the tour.

An official announcement is expected Tuesday. A Las Vegas tourism official confirmed the PBR was leaving town and would hold its finals in Dallas beginning in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

