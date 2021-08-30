PBR Finals leaving Las Vegas starting in 2022

Official announcement ending long relationship between Las Vegas and bull riding tour expected Tuesday.

Opening ceremonies during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Pro Bull Riders World Finals is leaving Las Vegas, with this year’s Nov. 3-7 event at T-Mobile Arena ending a decades long agreement between Las Vegas and the tour.

An official announcement is expected Tuesday. A Las Vegas tourism official confirmed the PBR was leaving town and would hold its finals in Dallas beginning in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.