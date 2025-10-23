80°F
Professional Bull Riders

PBR star follows in father’s footsteps as circuit comes to T-Mobile Arena

John Crimber rides Farris Cattle/Big Schott Rodeo’s Smooth Violation for 86.25 during the third performance at the 2025 PBR Teams event in Glendale, Ariz. (Bull Stock Media/PBR)
Freedom, John Crimber, in the opening during the third performance at the 2025 PBR Teams event in Glendale, Ariz. (Bull Stock Media/PBR)
John Crimber rides Barrett/Barnes Rodeo’s Rafiki for 87.75 during the third performance at th ...
John Crimber rides Barrett/Barnes Rodeo’s Rafiki for 87.75 during the third performance at the 2025 PBR Teams event in Kansas City, Mo. (Bull Stock Media/PBR)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2025 - 3:00 pm
 

Professional Bull Riders star John Crimber looks, walks and talks like just about any other Texas cowboy, but he’s not quite the same as the others.

Crimber will be representing the Florida Freedom as he climbs aboard his first bucking bull of the weekend Friday to begin the PBR Camping World teams championship at T-Mobile Arena. And the differences between him and the others will be on full display.

First of all, Crimber is just 20 years old. The Decatur, Texas, native has secured his second PBR Teams MVP award in his second season of competition. He finished second overall in the PBR Unleash the Beast individual riders series in 2024 and fourth this season.

And he’s the top rider for the Florida Freedom, which leads the 10-team field and will attempt to secure the championship this weekend in the season’s final event.

“Age doesn’t really matter,” Crimber said. “It’s just hard work and dedication to the sport. A lot of people think this was all given to me because my dad did really good. But it’s the opposite. I work my butt off, and I eat and sleep bull riding.”

And, yes, his dad. Crimber’s father is the other major distinguishing factor fans might notice. Paulo Crimber, a Brazil native, was a 10-time PBR World Finals qualifier and a 2024 PBR Ring of Honor inductee. He has been instrumental in his son’s success.

“I never forced him or persuaded him to ride,” said Paulo Crimber, who noted that his son saw him compete when he was young. “But I could tell I was not going to be able to stop him. He would ride anything he could sit on — the dog, the couch, whatever.”

Paulo Crimber now coaches the Florida Freedom, and his son couldn’t be happier.

“My dad made me who I am today,” John Crimber said. “He’s the guy who taught me everything. I owe it all to him and my mom.”

He added that his father humbled him when he began thinking he was “big and bad,” and he has since handled himself with modesty.

“I don’t know if the other riders look up to me, but that would be a really cool deal to accomplish,” John Crimber said. “The best thing I can do is to take wins and losses with a grain of salt and enjoy that day. The next day, it’s back to work.”

He hopes to enjoy three days in Las Vegas this weekend.

“Vegas is a special place for me,” he said. “I’ve been watching guys win championships there all my life.”

This weekend’s action begins at 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Crimber said he hopes to end the weekend in style.

“Hopefully we’ll win the championship,” he said. “And then we’ll get a party bus and have a good time.”

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

By / RJ

By Oscar Gonzalez / RJ

