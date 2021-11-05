PBR to launch team competition in 2022

The PBR Team Series will run from June to November. Eight teams of bull riders will be featured in a 10-game regular season followed by playoffs.

Eduardo Aparecido is tossed off the back of Mr. Clean during the final round on the last day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Pro Bull Riders tour will launch a new team competition that will complement its Unleash The Beast premier tour in 2022.

The PBR Team Series will run from June to November. Eight teams of riders will be featured in a 10-game regular season.

Each team will be based in a home market that will host an annual bull riding event and Western lifestyle festival. There also will be two neutral site league-produced events with a playoff championship.

The home markets, team rosters and playoff sites will be announced in early 2022.

The PBR is holding its 2021 championship finals at T-Mobile Arena through Sunday.

