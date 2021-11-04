PBR World Finals results — Day 1
After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions and with a full-time move to Fort Worth, Texas, set for 2022, the Professional Bull Riders is holding their last world finals in Las Vegas through Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Check out Wednesday’s results.
PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast
T-Mobile Arena
Event Leaders
(Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Eli Vastbinder, 91-0-0-0-0-0-91.00-89 Points.
2. Cooper Davis, 90.75-0-0-0-0-0-90.75-49 Points.
3. Kaique Pacheco, 90.5-0-0-0-0-0-90.50-45 Points.
4. Mason Taylor, 89.5-0-0-0-0-0-89.50-40 Points.
5. Chase Dougherty, 88-0-0-0-0-0-88.00-36 Points.
6. Jose Vitor Leme, 86.75-0-0-0-0-0-86.75-32 Points.
7. Claudio Montanha Jr., 86.5-0-0-0-0-0-86.50-28 Points.
8. Cody Teel, 85.5-0-0-0-0-0-85.50-24 Points.
9. Junior Patrik Souza, 84.75-0-0-0-0-0-84.75-20 Points.
10. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 82-0-0-0-0-0-82.00-16 Points.
11. Boudreaux Campbell, 78.75-0-0-0-0-0-78.75-5 Points.
João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Marco Eguchi, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cole Melancon, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Adriano Salgado, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cody Nance, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Lane Nobles, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Leonardo Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Dalton Rudman, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00