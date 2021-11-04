62°F
Professional Bull Riders

PBR World Finals results — Day 1

By Oscar Gonzalez Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2021 - 11:33 pm
 
Eli Vastbinder performs at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions and with a full-time move to Fort Worth, Texas, set for 2022, the Professional Bull Riders is holding their last world finals in Las Vegas through Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Check out Wednesday’s results.

PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast

T-Mobile Arena

Event Leaders

(Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Eli Vastbinder, 91-0-0-0-0-0-91.00-89 Points.

2. Cooper Davis, 90.75-0-0-0-0-0-90.75-49 Points.

3. Kaique Pacheco, 90.5-0-0-0-0-0-90.50-45 Points.

4. Mason Taylor, 89.5-0-0-0-0-0-89.50-40 Points.

5. Chase Dougherty, 88-0-0-0-0-0-88.00-36 Points.

6. Jose Vitor Leme, 86.75-0-0-0-0-0-86.75-32 Points.

7. Claudio Montanha Jr., 86.5-0-0-0-0-0-86.50-28 Points.

8. Cody Teel, 85.5-0-0-0-0-0-85.50-24 Points.

9. Junior Patrik Souza, 84.75-0-0-0-0-0-84.75-20 Points.

10. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 82-0-0-0-0-0-82.00-16 Points.

11. Boudreaux Campbell, 78.75-0-0-0-0-0-78.75-5 Points.

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Marco Eguchi, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cole Melancon, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Adriano Salgado, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Nance, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Lane Nobles, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Leonardo Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Rudman, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

