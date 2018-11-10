PBR World Finals results — Day 3

25th PBR: Unleash The Beast World Finals
T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada
Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 85.5-94-91-0-0-0-270.50-540
2. Jose Vitor Leme, 88.75-91-89.75-0-0-0-269.50-390
3. Matt Triplett, 89.25-0-86-0-0-0-175.25-300
4. Eduardo Aparecido, 89-87-87-0-0-0-263.00-247.5
5. Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-91-0-0-0-91.00-240
6. Cody Teel, 0-0-90-0-0-0-90.00-125
(tie). J.B. Mauney, 0-90.5-0-0-0-0-90.50-125
8. Kaique Pacheco, 87.25-88.75-0-0-0-0-176.00-117.5
9. Chase Outlaw, 88-85-86-0-0-0-259.00-100
10. Cody Nance, 88.5-0-0-0-0-0-88.50-95
(tie). Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-89.5-0-0-0-0-89.50-95
12. Cooper Davis, 0-0-89.75-0-0-0-89.75-85
13. Guilherme Marchi, 86.5-86.75-83.5-0-0-0-256.75-60
14. Juan Carlos Contreras, 0-0-89-0-0-0-89.00-50
15. Lachlan Richardson, 87.25-0-0-0-0-0-87.25-42.5
16. Cody Jesus, 0-0-87.5-0-0-0-87.50-35
17. Colten Jesse, 0-0-87-0-0-0-87.00-17.5
18. Tanner Byrne, 86.25-0-86.75-0-0-0-173.00-10
19. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 86.25-0-81.75-0-0-0-168.00-7.5
20. Jess Lockwood, 84.75-0-86.75-0-0-0-171.50-2.5
21. Ramon de Lima, 0-0-85.75-0-0-0-85.75-0
(tie). Luis Blanco, 0-0-85.75-0-0-0-85.75-0
23. Dener Barbosa, 0-0-84.75-0-0-0-84.75-0
24. Silvano Alves, 84.5-0-0-0-0-0-84.50-0
25. Dakota Buttar, 0-0-82.75-0-0-0-82.75-0
26. Ryan Dirteater, 0-0-81.75-0-0-0-81.75-0
(tie). Alex Marcilio, 0-0-81.75-0-0-0-81.75-0
Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Fabiano Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Valdiron de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Nathan Burtenshaw, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Brennon Eldred, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Koal Livingston, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Sean Willingham, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Alisson De Souza, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Lonnie West, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Brock Radford, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Francisco Garcia Torres, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
2018 PBR World Finals Standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Kaique Pacheco, 47, 10, 18, 5,444.16, $516,094.62
2. Jose Vitor Leme, 40, 5, 15, 4,181.66, $284,175.66
3. Claudio Montanha Jr., 48, 2, 13, 3,313.33, $260,405.51
4. Luciano De Castro, 38, 3, 11, 3,122.50, $248,730.17
5. Cody Teel, 42, 2, 13, 3,071.66, $290,008.78
6. Ramon de Lima, 45, 3, 9, 2,887.50, $305,365.74
7. Cooper Davis, 37, 1, 11, 2,687.50, $245,525.17
8. Cody Nance, 42, 3, 7, 2,633.33, $218,317.66
9. Eduardo Aparecido, 40, 2, 9, 2,519.99, $185,555.89
10. Fabiano Vieira, 43, 2, 9, 2,100.83, $158,561.00
11. Jess Lockwood, 33, 4, 9, 1,970.00, $224,301.75
12. Dener Barbosa, 41, 1, 14, 1,931.66, $153,030.11
13. Derek Kolbaba, 46, 2, 13, 1,920.00, $231,177.39
14. Matt Triplett, 31, 1, 15, 1,780.00, $114,131.32
15. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 42, 2, 5, 1,720.00, $73,504.50
16. Dakota Buttar, 41, 1, 6, 1,592.50, $106,353.78
17. Ryan Dirteater, 32, 3, 4, 1,552.50, $109,995.00
18. Valdiron de Oliveira, 39, 0, 6, 1,285.82, $64,520.66
19. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 42, 3, 10, 1,224.16, $97,660.06
20. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 43, 2, 7, 1,198.33, $83,523.15
21. Colten Jesse, 41, 4, 8, 1,180.00, $104,377.87
22. Chase Outlaw, 22, 3, 9, 1,167.50, $83,874.19
23. Guilherme Marchi, 23, 1, 2, 1,070.83, $77,833.98
24. Alex Marcilio, 29, 1, 4, 1,030.00, $97,474.61
25. Stetson Lawrence, 44, 1, 7, 977.50, $72,825.92
26. Nathan Burtenshaw, 40, 2, 7, 972.50, $63,628.98
27. Lachlan Richardson, 68, 3, 23, 970.00, $90,024.88
28. J.B. Mauney, 27, 1, 5, 959.16, $48,920.69
29. Brennon Eldred, 37, 0, 5, 957.50, $114,961.31
30. Koal Livingston, 30, 1, 12, 947.50, $88,635.26
31. Tanner Byrne, 37, 2, 4, 937.50, $71,956.60
32. Silvano Alves, 38, 2, 5, 893.32, $82,595.24
33. Sean Willingham, 41, 2, 9, 891.66, $70,036.17
34. Alisson De Souza, 43, 2, 10, 790.00, $150,113.90
35. Gage Gay, 20, 1, 2, 772.50, $116,868.13
36. Lonnie West, 47, 4, 10, 752.50, $84,056.29
37. Cody Jesus, 12, 1, 4, 745.00, $48,144.72
38. Marcos Gloria, 26, 2, 5, 700.00, $116,698.43
39. Brock Radford, 52, 3, 14, 695.00, $81,255.06
40. Cannon Cravens, 20, 1, 6, 680.00, $42,624.51
41. Rubens Barbosa, 53, 3, 12, 604.16, $68,362.33
42. Emilio Resende, 15, 0, 2, 600.00, $37,827.86
43. Cody Heffernan, 26, 3, 9, 585.00, $29,208.25
44. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 31, 2, 8, 548.33, $46,925.87
45. Juan Carlos Contreras, 49, 2, 7, 517.50, $45,855.43