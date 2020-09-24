PBR World Finals to move from Las Vegas to Cowboys’ stadium

The Pro Bull Riders World Finals, which has been held in Las Vegas since 1994, will move to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for this year’s event.

Opening ceremonies during the third day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A PBR logo with lightning projected on the dirt ring during the last day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Pro Bull Riders World Finals, which have been held in Las Vegas since 1994, will move to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for this year’s event, the PBR announced Thursday.

The event, which is scheduled for Nov. 12-15, has been held at T-Mobile Arena since 2016. AT&T Stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Restrictions on the size of crowds in Nevada because of the coronavirus epidemic kept the event from staying in Las Vegas this year. Texas has much looser pandemic restrictions.

Gleason said the move came together in the last eight days. The event will take place during the Cowboys’ bye week.

Earlier this month, the National Finals Rodeo announced it was moving to another venue in Arlington for this December’s event.

“Despite many valiant efforts from our many friends and partners in Las Vegas … we were just not able to secure approval from Gov. Sisolak to hold an event in any arena in Las Vegas in 2020,” PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason said Thursday. ”Unfortunately, that ends 26 years of holding the PBR World Finals in the city of Las Vegas.

“While we’ll miss our friends in Las Vegas, today is actually a day of celebration. (That’s) because given the circumstances, PBR will be held at AT&T Stadium in the heart of cowboy country.”

PBR officials also announced the next team-formatted PBR Global Cup, which was to be held at AT&T Stadium in 2021, will move to Las Vegas next spring at a time and venue to be determined.

Also, the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, originally scheduled for South Point Arena on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 has been moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, one week later.

The PBR World Finals were first held at the MGM Grand Garden from 1994-1998, then at Thomas & Mack Center from 1999-2015 before moving to T-Mobile.

Last year’s event drew 72,300 people over the multiple-day event, with approximately 18,700 attendees hailing from out of state, according to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority data. Those visitors were responsible for $28.6 million in direct spending, the LVCVA said.

Losing the PBR and NFR, which are known as the “Super Bowl of rodeo,” is a one-two-punch to Las Vegas’ economy. The NFR already announced it will take placeDec. 3-12 at Globe Life Park, where the Major League Baseball Texas Rangers play.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Mick Akers contributed to this report. Bill Bradley is sports editor of the Review-Journal. He can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.