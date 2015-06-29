Professional Bull Riders

Professional Bull Riders Inc. taps new CEO

By ALAN SNEL LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
June 29, 2015 - 10:24 am
 

Professional Bull Riders Inc., which stages two annual bull riding events in Las Vegas, has appointed a new CEO as it transitions under its new owner, WME-IMG.

Former COO Sean Gleason has been promoted to CEO, while former CEO Jim Haworth becomes chairman and will focus on global initiatives. Gleason served as COO for more than 15 years of the 23-year-old bull riding organization, while Haworth joined PBR as CEO in 2011. WME-IMG bought Professional Bull Riders in May.

PBR, based in Pueblo, Colo., held the Last Cowboy Standing bull riding event last month and plans to hold its annual flagship Las Vegas event, the World Finals, at Thomas & Mack Center in October.

PBR has a live-event audience of more than 3 million fans and holds international tours in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico.

