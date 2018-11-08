Professional Bull Riders

Professional Bull Riders results — Day 1

November 7, 2018 - 11:54 pm
 

25th PBR: Unleash The Beast World Finals

Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Matt Triplett, 89.25-0-0-0-0-0-89.25-300

2. Eduardo Aparecido, 89-0-0-0-0-0-89.00-180

3. Jose Vitor Leme, 88.75-0-0-0-0-0-88.75-125

4. Cody Nance, 88.5-0-0-0-0-0-88.50-95

5. Chase Outlaw, 88-0-0-0-0-0-88.00-75

6. Kaique Pacheco, 87.25-0-0-0-0-0-87.25-42.5

(tie). Lachlan Richardson, 87.25-0-0-0-0-0-87.25-42.5

8. Guilherme Marchi, 86.5-0-0-0-0-0-86.50-25

9. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 86.25-0-0-0-0-0-86.25-7.5

(tie). Tanner Byrne, 86.25-0-0-0-0-0-86.25-7.5

11. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 85.5-0-0-0-0-0-85.50-0

12. Jess Lockwood, 84.75-0-0-0-0-0-84.75-0

13. Silvano Alves, 84.5-0-0-0-0-0-84.50-0

Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Cody Teel, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Ramon de Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Cooper Davis, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Fabiano Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Dakota Buttar, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Ryan Dirteater, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Valdiron de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Colten Jesse, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Alex Marcilio, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Nathan Burtenshaw, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Brennon Eldred, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Koal Livingston, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Sean Willingham, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

J.B. Mauney, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Alisson De Souza, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Juan Carlos Contreras, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Luis Blanco, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Francisco Garcia Torres, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

