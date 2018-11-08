Professional Bull Riders results — Day 1

25th PBR: Unleash The Beast World Finals
Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Matt Triplett, 89.25-0-0-0-0-0-89.25-300
2. Eduardo Aparecido, 89-0-0-0-0-0-89.00-180
3. Jose Vitor Leme, 88.75-0-0-0-0-0-88.75-125
4. Cody Nance, 88.5-0-0-0-0-0-88.50-95
5. Chase Outlaw, 88-0-0-0-0-0-88.00-75
6. Kaique Pacheco, 87.25-0-0-0-0-0-87.25-42.5
(tie). Lachlan Richardson, 87.25-0-0-0-0-0-87.25-42.5
8. Guilherme Marchi, 86.5-0-0-0-0-0-86.50-25
9. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 86.25-0-0-0-0-0-86.25-7.5
(tie). Tanner Byrne, 86.25-0-0-0-0-0-86.25-7.5
11. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 85.5-0-0-0-0-0-85.50-0
12. Jess Lockwood, 84.75-0-0-0-0-0-84.75-0
13. Silvano Alves, 84.5-0-0-0-0-0-84.50-0
Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Cody Teel, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Ramon de Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Cooper Davis, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Fabiano Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Dakota Buttar, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Ryan Dirteater, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Valdiron de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Colten Jesse, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Alex Marcilio, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Nathan Burtenshaw, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Brennon Eldred, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Koal Livingston, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Sean Willingham, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
J.B. Mauney, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Alisson De Souza, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Juan Carlos Contreras, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Luis Blanco, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0
Francisco Garcia Torres, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0