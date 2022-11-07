63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Professional Bull Riders

Teammates help Dirteater go out on top after final bull ride

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2022 - 7:58 pm
 
Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championshi ...
Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede’s Kaique Pacheco during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team champions ...
Nashville Stampede’s Kaique Pacheco during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede’s Silvano Alves rides Hunter during the Pro Bull Riders team champion ...
Nashville Stampede’s Silvano Alves rides Hunter during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
The Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las V ...
The Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
The Nashville Stampede’s Coach Justin Mcbride holds the buckle trophy at the Pro Bull Ri ...
The Nashville Stampede’s Coach Justin Mcbride holds the buckle trophy at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede’s Kaique Pacheco after his run during the Pro Bull Riders team champ ...
Nashville Stampede’s Kaique Pacheco after his run during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede’s Kaique Pacheco after his run during the Pro Bull Riders team champ ...
Nashville Stampede’s Kaique Pacheco after his run during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede’s Silvano Alves high fives supporters after his run during the Pro Bu ...
Nashville Stampede’s Silvano Alves high fives supporters after his run during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede’s Silvano Alves rides Hunter during the Pro Bull Riders team champion ...
Nashville Stampede’s Silvano Alves rides Hunter during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
The Nashville Stampede team members hold up their championship prize at the Pro Bull Riders tea ...
The Nashville Stampede team members hold up their championship prize at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
The Nashville Stampede’s Coach Justin Mcbride, middle, holds up the championship prize a ...
The Nashville Stampede’s Coach Justin Mcbride, middle, holds up the championship prize at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede’s Cladson Rodolfo rides I’m Legit Too during his run in the fi ...
Nashville Stampede’s Cladson Rodolfo rides I’m Legit Too during his run in the final round of the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Arizona Ridge Riders’ Eduardo Aparecido during a run at the Pro Bull Riders team champio ...
Arizona Ridge Riders’ Eduardo Aparecido during a run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Arizona Ridge Riders placed second. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Arizona Ridge Riders’ Keyshawn Whitehorse rides Whiplash during the Pro Bull Riders team ...
Arizona Ridge Riders’ Keyshawn Whitehorse rides Whiplash during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championshi ...
Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
The Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team champio ...
The Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Arizona Ridge Riders’ Eduardo Aparecido during his run in the final round at the Pro Bul ...
Arizona Ridge Riders’ Eduardo Aparecido during his run in the final round at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championshi ...
Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede’s Joao Henrique Lucas during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team cham ...
Nashville Stampede’s Joao Henrique Lucas during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Rodeo Clown Flint Rasmussen sings to the audience during the Pro Bull Riders team championship ...
Rodeo Clown Flint Rasmussen sings to the audience during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Nashville Stampede’s Ryan Dirteater rides Hundred Bad Days during his run in the final r ...
Nashville Stampede’s Ryan Dirteater rides Hundred Bad Days during his run in the final round of the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Oklahoma Freedom’s Chase Outlaw during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship ...
Oklahoma Freedom’s Chase Outlaw during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Oklahoma Freedom finished the weekend in fourth place overall. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Arizona Ridge Riders’ Allison De Souza during a run at the Pro Bull Riders team champion ...
Arizona Ridge Riders’ Allison De Souza during a run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Arizona Ridge Riders placed second. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Arizona Ridge Riders’ Luciano De Castro during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team champ ...
Arizona Ridge Riders’ Luciano De Castro during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Arizona Ridge Riders’ J.T. Moore during a run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship e ...
Arizona Ridge Riders’ J.T. Moore during a run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Arizona Ridge Riders placed second. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Oklahoma Freedom’s Trevor Kastner rides Sneaky situation during his run during the Pro B ...
Oklahoma Freedom’s Trevor Kastner rides Sneaky situation during his run during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

It’s called the Professional Bull Riders Team Series, which is how most in attendance at T-Mobile Arena will remember Sunday’s inaugural championship game between the Nashville Stampede and Arizona Ridge Riders.

But Ryan Dirteater will mostly recall it as a pretty cool thing to do between retirements.

“I came out of retirement to do this and I’m done (again) — I’m ending on this,” he said after sparking Nashville to the title. “That was the game plan from the beginning.”

Dirteater — a Native American from Oklahoma with the quintessential name for a pro bull rider — spent 18 seasons on tour without winning a world title. But when the Team Series debuted, it offered a chance at redemption. He was one of three Stampeders who rode their bulls in the finals, edging the Arizona quintet that rode two.

“I’d never been on that bull before,” Dirteater said after staying aboard Hundred Bad Days to provide him with one final great day. “But if I did my job, I knew the rest of the guys would do theirs.”

After Joao Lucas and Cladson Rodolfo were bucked off, Dirteater and former PBR champions Silvano Alves and Kaique Pacheco of Brazil stayed aboard for the required eight seconds, touching off a champagne-fueled celebration that would have done baseball’s Houston Astros proud.

“I talked to my wife, talked to my family, and they said if you’re going to do it, you gotta give it 100 percent and take it seriously,” said Dirteater, who will split $1.5 million with his teammates after Nashville went 4-0 in Las Vegas. “So I did, and now I’m here.”

It also was a very happy return for Justin McBride, the Nashville coach who won two PBR world titles at the Thomas & Mack Center and once competed for UNLV’s rodeo team.

“The two I won at the Thomas & Mack, I wouldn’t trade for anything — that was a great time in my life,” said McBride, who shouted encouragement to his team through a rolled-up day sheet. He evoked images of John Wooden, the legendary UCLA basketball coach, who did the same to his players with a game program.

“This is different for different reasons,” he said. “When you’re trying to bring a group together to win something, it’s special when it happens.”

Hearing the crowd roar after the dramatic 5-on-5 matchups was confirmation that team bull riding probably is here to stay, McBride said.

“I loved it from Day One,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity and the honor to coach the Global Cup teams for Team USA, and I knew how special the team concept was.

“When our CEO Sean Gleason said we’re going to do this, I couldn’t wait.”

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ wins record $72.6M in World Series wagers on Astros
‘Mattress Mack’ wins record $72.6M in World Series wagers on Astros
2
Raiders fans begging Mark Davis to take action after another loss
Raiders fans begging Mark Davis to take action after another loss
3
Record Powerball jackpot draws 9K to Primm; numbers drawn
Record Powerball jackpot draws 9K to Primm; numbers drawn
4
Nasty winter conditions forecast for region starting Monday
Nasty winter conditions forecast for region starting Monday
5
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Eduardo Aparecido is tossed off the back of Mr. Clean during the final round on the last day of ...
PBR to launch team competition in 2022
By / RJ

The PBR Team Series will run from June to November. Eight teams of bull riders will be featured in a 10-game regular season followed by playoffs.

Eli Vastbinder performs at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in 2018. (Las ...
PBR World Finals results — Day 1
By Oscar Gonzalez / RJ

The Professional Bull Riders is holding their last world finals in Las Vegas through Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.