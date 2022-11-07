Teammates help Dirteater go out on top after final bull ride

Ryan Dirteater announced his second retirement after winning the inaugural PBR Team series with his Nashville teammates Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede’s Kaique Pacheco during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede’s Silvano Alves rides Hunter during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The Nashville Stampede’s Coach Justin Mcbride holds the buckle trophy at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede’s Kaique Pacheco after his run during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede’s Kaique Pacheco after his run during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede’s Silvano Alves high fives supporters after his run during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede’s Silvano Alves rides Hunter during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The Nashville Stampede team members hold up their championship prize at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The Nashville Stampede’s Coach Justin Mcbride, middle, holds up the championship prize at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede’s Cladson Rodolfo rides I’m Legit Too during his run in the final round of the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Arizona Ridge Riders’ Eduardo Aparecido during a run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Arizona Ridge Riders placed second. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Arizona Ridge Riders’ Keyshawn Whitehorse rides Whiplash during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Arizona Ridge Riders’ Eduardo Aparecido during his run in the final round at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede team members celebrate their victory at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at the T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede’s Joao Henrique Lucas during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Rodeo Clown Flint Rasmussen sings to the audience during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Nashville Stampede’s Ryan Dirteater rides Hundred Bad Days during his run in the final round of the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Oklahoma Freedom’s Chase Outlaw during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Oklahoma Freedom finished the weekend in fourth place overall. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Arizona Ridge Riders’ Allison De Souza during a run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Arizona Ridge Riders placed second. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Arizona Ridge Riders’ Luciano De Castro during his run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Arizona Ridge Riders’ J.T. Moore during a run at the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Arizona Ridge Riders placed second. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Oklahoma Freedom’s Trevor Kastner rides Sneaky situation during his run during the Pro Bull Riders team championship event at T-mobile arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

It’s called the Professional Bull Riders Team Series, which is how most in attendance at T-Mobile Arena will remember Sunday’s inaugural championship game between the Nashville Stampede and Arizona Ridge Riders.

But Ryan Dirteater will mostly recall it as a pretty cool thing to do between retirements.

“I came out of retirement to do this and I’m done (again) — I’m ending on this,” he said after sparking Nashville to the title. “That was the game plan from the beginning.”

Dirteater — a Native American from Oklahoma with the quintessential name for a pro bull rider — spent 18 seasons on tour without winning a world title. But when the Team Series debuted, it offered a chance at redemption. He was one of three Stampeders who rode their bulls in the finals, edging the Arizona quintet that rode two.

“I’d never been on that bull before,” Dirteater said after staying aboard Hundred Bad Days to provide him with one final great day. “But if I did my job, I knew the rest of the guys would do theirs.”

After Joao Lucas and Cladson Rodolfo were bucked off, Dirteater and former PBR champions Silvano Alves and Kaique Pacheco of Brazil stayed aboard for the required eight seconds, touching off a champagne-fueled celebration that would have done baseball’s Houston Astros proud.

“I talked to my wife, talked to my family, and they said if you’re going to do it, you gotta give it 100 percent and take it seriously,” said Dirteater, who will split $1.5 million with his teammates after Nashville went 4-0 in Las Vegas. “So I did, and now I’m here.”

It also was a very happy return for Justin McBride, the Nashville coach who won two PBR world titles at the Thomas & Mack Center and once competed for UNLV’s rodeo team.

“The two I won at the Thomas & Mack, I wouldn’t trade for anything — that was a great time in my life,” said McBride, who shouted encouragement to his team through a rolled-up day sheet. He evoked images of John Wooden, the legendary UCLA basketball coach, who did the same to his players with a game program.

“This is different for different reasons,” he said. “When you’re trying to bring a group together to win something, it’s special when it happens.”

Hearing the crowd roar after the dramatic 5-on-5 matchups was confirmation that team bull riding probably is here to stay, McBride said.

“I loved it from Day One,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity and the honor to coach the Global Cup teams for Team USA, and I knew how special the team concept was.

“When our CEO Sean Gleason said we’re going to do this, I couldn’t wait.”

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.