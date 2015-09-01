Ronda Rousey accepts Marine’s invitation to Marine Corps Ball

Ronda Rousey has accepted a U.S. Marine’s invitation to the Marine Corps Ball. And the UFC star is looking for a few good men for her friends.

Ronda Rousey has accepted a U.S. Marine’s invitation to the Marine Corps Ball. And the UFC star is looking for a few good men for her friends.

When U.S. Marine Jarrod Haschert asked Rousey to accompany him to the December event in a viral video that has been viewed almost five million views, she was scheduled to fight Holly Holm in January and would’ve been too busy to attend. But the fight has since been rescheduled to Nov. 14 and Rousey told TMZ she’d accept Haschert’s heartfelt invitation.

He just needs to get ahold of her.

“I would go for sure,” Rousey said before adding she didn’t know how to contact her suitor. “Do I call him? Or do I set up a time and place like “Never Been Kissed” and wait until the clock runs out and be like, ‘I’m here!'”

Rousey said she saw the video and called Haschert “cute.”

“He’s gotta be a gentleman, though,” she said. “I’m not a first date kind of girl. But, I don’t know, we’ll see when I meet him.”

Rousey was with three of her girlfriends when she spoke with TMZ and told them she’d try to get dates for them, too.

“He needs to find dates for my girls and then we’ll all go,” Rousey said.

Haschert, stationed in Camp Lejeune, N.C., posted his proposal to Rousey on Facebook, saying, in part, “You are my celebrity crush. Like, I love everything you do and I think that you are a phenomenal person, which is why it would be my honor to take you to the Marine Corps Ball on Dec. 11. I really hope this doesn’t get in the way of your training for your next fight in January. But I hope you take this into consideration because if you do you would truly be making my dream come true.”

