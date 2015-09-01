Sports

Ronda Rousey accepts Marine’s invitation to Marine Corps Ball

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2015 - 1:53 pm
 

Ronda Rousey has accepted a U.S. Marine’s invitation to the Marine Corps Ball. And the UFC star is looking for a few good men for her friends.

When U.S. Marine Jarrod Haschert asked Rousey to accompany him to the December event in a viral video that has been viewed almost five million views, she was scheduled to fight Holly Holm in January and would’ve been too busy to attend. But the fight has since been rescheduled to Nov. 14 and Rousey told TMZ she’d accept Haschert’s heartfelt invitation.

He just needs to get ahold of her.

“I would go for sure,” Rousey said before adding she didn’t know how to contact her suitor. “Do I call him? Or do I set up a time and place like “Never Been Kissed” and wait until the clock runs out and be like, ‘I’m here!'”

Rousey said she saw the video and called Haschert “cute.”

“He’s gotta be a gentleman, though,” she said. “I’m not a first date kind of girl. But, I don’t know, we’ll see when I meet him.”

Rousey was with three of her girlfriends when she spoke with TMZ and told them she’d try to get dates for them, too.

“He needs to find dates for my girls and then we’ll all go,” Rousey said.

Haschert, stationed in Camp Lejeune, N.C., posted his proposal to Rousey on Facebook, saying, in part, “You are my celebrity crush. Like, I love everything you do and I think that you are a phenomenal person, which is why it would be my honor to take you to the Marine Corps Ball on Dec. 11. I really hope this doesn’t get in the way of your training for your next fight in January. But I hope you take this into consideration because if you do you would truly be making my dream come true.”

Check out the entire proposal below.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: UFC 222 recap
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC 222
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the main card fights including Cris Cyborg keeping her title, Bryan Ortega's win over Frankie Edgar and Sean O'Malley fighting through an injury.
UFC 222: Fight Preview
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang provide a preview for UFC 222 as well as their predictions.
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the top fights to watch for at UFC 222 including Cris Cyborg and Brian Ortega.
Covering The Cage: Live Interview With Elias Theodorou
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang talks with Elias Theodorou to preview UFC on Fox and becoming a ring boy.
Covering the Cage: Roy Nelson interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about the world of MMA as well as interview heavyweight Roy Nelson.
Covering the Cage: Feb. 6 Facebook Live
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC Fight Night 125 as well as preview UFC 221 and UFC 222.
Covering The Cage: Ronda Rousey joins WWE; UFC on Fox 27 recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss Ronda Rousey’s move to WWE and recap UFC on Fox 27.
Covering the Cage: Jordan Rinaldi, UFC on Fox 27 preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to fighter Jordan Rinaldi about his upcoming fight and preview the rest of UFC on Fox 27.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 220 and Bellator 192.
Covering the Cage: Recapping 2017
Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over their favorite moments of 2017 and pick their favorite fight, knockout and submission of the year.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap tonights fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Picks
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang give their picks for the main card fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Preview
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang preview UFC 219 including Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.
UFC 219 media day staredowns
Ahead of UFC 219's pay-per-view on Dec. 30, the stars of the main card faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris "Cyborg" Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women's featherweight belt.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Sports Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like