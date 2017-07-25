Saints to Sinners ready to ride from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas

Bikers competing in the Saints to Sinners relay, which runs Friday to Saturday, ride continuously through the night to get from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas.

Bikers take part in the 2016 Saints to Sinners Bike Relay, a race from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas. (Saints to Sinners/Facebook)

In the morning glow on Saturday, a procession of exhausted cyclists will finish a long pilgrimage in the streets of Henderson.

When they finally reach The Westin at Lake Las Vegas, some cyclists will have pedaled 522 miles. Others may have split the workload.

Either way, they will have just finished the eighth annual Saints to Sinners bike relay, a race from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas that takes place this Friday and Saturday.

“It can be as hard or as easy as you want it to be,” Race Director Steven Tew said. “Once you start, you don’t stop until you finish up in Las Vegas.”

This year’s race will feature 45 relays with five or 10 members, four solo participants and two duos. The race starts early Friday, and Tew said most teams finish by at least noon on Saturday, with the winning men’s solo time in 2014 clocking in at one day, 10 hours, 39 minutes and 18 seconds.

The event begins at the South Jordan Health Center at the University of Utah and weaves through highways, parks and even a forest as participants ride all night to get to Nevada. The race is split into 30 legs of various lengths to give relays an easy way to divide up the workload.

Tew started the event with his wife after his father-in-law, Ronald Frandsen, was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Frandsen was an active outdoorsman and hiker, and so Tew created an event that would get people active and generate money and awareness for a disease that causes muscles to shrink.

“This was a way to say we’re going to use our bodies and we’re going to fight back,” Tew said.

Tew said most of the people who participate in the relay have a connection to someone with ALS, or maybe even have it themselves. For years, husband-and-wife duo Creighton and Lisa Rider have participated in the race despite Creighton’s diagnosis.

The two own a tandem bike, and he sits in the front and helps pedal, while she controls the bike from behind and keeps it balanced. Together, they pedal more than 500 miles.

Starting Friday, they get to do it again.

“It brings tears to everyone’s eyes every single year,” Tew said. “We started this for Ronald, but we’ve met people like Creighton and Lisa, and that’s the reason why we keep it going.”

