San Diego pro rugby team temporarily moving to Las Vegas

Major League Rugby’s San Diego Union to play 2021 season in Southern Nevada because of COVID-19 restrictions, with site to be announced at later date.

San Diego Legion's Benjamin Cima kicks the ball against the Seattle Seawolves, Sunday, April 22, 2018 in the first half of the first ever Major League Rugby (MLR) match in the Pacific Northwest in Tukwila, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Las Vegas is getting another part-time sports resident because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby are moving to Southern Nevada for the 2021 MLR season that is scheduled to begin in March. The temporary move was confirmed by a team spokesperson who said additional details, such as where the team will play, will be announced at a later date.

Major League Rugby was founded in 2017. The Union are one of the 12 teams scheduled to play a 16-game season.

San Diego plays in the Western Division along with the Austin Gilgronis, Houston SaberCats, LA Giltinis, Seattle Seawolves and Utah Warriors. Eastern Division clubs are the New England Free Jacks, New Orleans Gold, Old Glory DC, Rugby United New York, Rugby ATL (of Atlanta) and Toronto Arrows.

Most MLR teams play in small stadiums with a seating capacity of fewer than 10,000. Seattle won the first two league championships before last year’s season was canceled amid the virus pandemic.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.