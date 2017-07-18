San Jose Sharks re-sign Sorensen

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed restricted free-agent forward Marcus Sorensen to a two-year contract Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Sorensen had one goal and three assists in 19 games for the Sharks last season in his first year in North America. He also had 17 goals and 17 assists in 43 games for San Jose’s AHL affiliate.

Sorensen was originally drafted in the fourth round by Ottawa in 2010 but never signed with the Senators. He remained in his native Sweden until signing as a free agent with San Jose in May 2016.

Sorensen added one goal and one assist in six playoff games for the Sharks.