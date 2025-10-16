Say hello to Chance’s new rival, the Utah Mammoth mascot

The mascot joins Chance of the Golden Knights and Gritty of the the Philadelphia Flyers as some of the NHL’s newest mascots.

Tusky the Mascot of the Utah Mammoth is introduced prior to the game against the Calgary Flames during of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, October. 15, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)

Golden Knights mascot Chance joins a march with the Knight Line before the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth unveiled their mascot, Tusky, on Wednesday night at their second home opener since beginning play in Salt Lake City.

Tusky joined Gritty of the the Philadelphia Flyers, Buoy of the Seattle Kraken and Chance of the Golden Knights as some of the NHL’s newest mascots.

The organization opted for a light blue mammoth with No. 00 on its back and leaned into its “Tusks Up” rallying cry.

This is the first season Utah is known as the Mammoth. It was the Utah Hockey Club last year after relocating from Arizona where the team was the Coyotes.

“They have done everything right, they’ve done everything first class and everything they’ve accomplished in the timeframe that they’ve done it is nothing short of remarkable,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said earlier in the day after the league’s Board of Governors meeting in New York.