Search and Rescue members to show off skills with mock rescue

Early Saturday morning, members of the Las Vegas police’s Search and Rescue team are going to be called into action at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park.

As a rescue helicopter roars, officers and volunteers will attatch themselves below before being carried towards a solitary person on the mountain rocks. After being lowered to the ground the rescuers will grab the person and get them away safely. Unlike a normal extraction though, this volunteer will never be in any danger to begin with.

Officers and volunteers will perform a rescue demonstration Saturday morning at the park as part of the Friends of Metro Search and Rescue 5K. The event, which costs between $25-$45 to participate in, will send all its proceeds to Metro Search and Rescue to support its more than 40 volunteers with training, education and equipment.

“It’s very rewarding, to not only put on an event that supports our volunteers, but it’s also cool to give the community a chance to see what we do,” Officer Chris Bunting said.

The officers and volunteers will use a helicopter to perform a short haul rescue after the race, where they will hook up about 500 feet underneath the helicopter. The helicopter will then lift them off the ground, carry them to an extraction point and lower them back down to collect a volunteer.

“It’s pretty much a real rescue,” Metro Search and Rescue volunteer Manuel Lemus said. “We’ll load the volunteers onto our helicopter, we’ll do a fly around to locate the victim and we’ll lower the rescuer down to the victim, package them up and raise them up into the helicopter.”

Bunting said volunteers and officers will also take part in a mock rescue where they just get in a helicopter and are flown to where a volunteer will be on the rocks. After their work is done, the helicopters will be available for participants in the race to climb in and take pictures with. Other rescue vehicles, like fire trucks and ambulances, will be at the event as well.

This is the race’s second year, and last time Bunting said the helicopters were popular with the roughly 250 people who attended.

“I think anytime you bring a helicopter into an event and fly around hanging from it, you’re going to get a pretty good response,” Bunting said.

Manuel, who’s been volunteering with Metro Search and Rescue since 2005, said the event will also educate people on what to do if they ever find themselves stuck or hurt out hiking. One of its goals is also just to raise awareness for the Metro Search and Rescue unit, and all its seven officers, one sergeant and volunteers do for the community.

”This is a totally different realm and it’s surprising to people that we’re involved in those types of incidents,” Bunting said.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow@BenSGotz on Twitter.