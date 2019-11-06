Second Las Vegas marathon planned for 2021

A second Rock ’n Roll Marathon appears to be heading to the Las Vegas Strip in 2021.

Runners participate in the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday will consider a pair of funding requests through Las Vegas Events not to exceed $150,000.

The requests to be considered Tuesday are for the Fall Rock ‘n Roll Marathon Nov. 12-15, 2020, and for the inaugural Spring Rock ‘n Roll Marathon on April 3, 2021.

Las Vegas Events is a private event organizing company that is affiliated with the LVCVA and routinely brings sponsorship and funding requests to the LVCVA board.

Organizers of the marathon did not immediately respond to an email request for comment on the planned new race.

The Las Vegas Rock ‘n Roll Marathon, one of about two dozen races in a series run worldwide, is one of the most popular because the event closes the Las Vegas Strip to vehicular traffic, allowing runners to participate when the neon lights begin to come up.

The 2019 version of the event is scheduled Nov. 16-17 and includes the marathon, a half-marathon, and 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races.

The Las Vegas event is co-sponsored by Humana and some of the event proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Organizers said last year that more than 40,000 people from 50 states and 86 countries registered for the event.

